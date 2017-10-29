Singers Nikki Yanofsky and Measha Brueggergosman have joined the power-packed line-up for Canada’s Number One Variety Show, “It’s Always Something”, Presented by Richardson GMP, an evening of comedy, music and dance for Gilda’s Club Greater Toronto to take place on Saturday, November 18th at Sony Centre for The Performing Arts.

Fresh off her acclaimed performance at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, multi Juno Award nominee Nikki Yanofsky continues to make waves as a premier jazz-pop singer-songwriter. At age 23, she has already collaborated with Herbie Hancock, will.i.am and Wyclef Jean and is produced by the legendary Quincy Jones. Juno Award-winning soprano Measha Brueggergosman is an international performer and numerous award winner, and has been performing both classical and popular music for two decades.

Yanofsky and Brueggergosman join another All-Star cast which to date includes country superstar Dean Brody, Gemini Award-winning actor, comedian and theatrical music icon Sean Cullen, comedian Jeremy Hotz, Juno Award nominee and platinum-selling recording artist Tyler Shaw, legendary singer Ian Thomas, singer-songwriter Tomi Swick, the cast of “The Beaverton” and comedian DeAnne Smith.

As its tradition, more surprise appearances are always guaranteed making “It’s Always Something” one of the most unique and must-attend events of the year. All artists are donating their time and talents to Gilda’s Club Greater Toronto, a registered charity providing free social and emotional support programs for anyone touched by cancer – kids, teens and adults, along with their family and friends.

All proceeds from “It’s Always Something” go to support Gilda’s Club, Greater Toronto, named after famed Saturday Night Live comedian Gilda Radner. In its 15 years, the show has raised close to $6 million to fulfill Gilda’s wish that “no one should face cancer alone.”

Tickets for the evening are as low as $50 and are available by calling The Sony Centre box office at 1-855-872-7669 (SONY), or by visiting www.itsalwayssomething.com

Information on Gilda’s Club can be found at www.gildasclubtoronto.org.