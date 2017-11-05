November 17 – 19

Toronto International Centre

For over a decade, families and friends have made Seasons a tradition to kick off the holidays. It’s a shopping extravaganza with over 300 exhibitors featuring everything for holiday decorating, entertaining and gifting. Get ready to shop till you drop!

Shop, taste and experience the best the holiday season has to offer! Visitors will also be treated to an exciting schedule of guest appearances by popular TV celebrities and experts offering innovative and inspiring tips, advice and ideas, as well as “How to Workshops”, and of course, sampling of fabulous holiday treats! All show seminars and stage presentations are included with the cost of admission.

A truly unique Christmas shopping experience! For more information, visit www.seasonsshow.com.

Dates & Times

Friday, November 17……10am – 8pm

Saturday, November 18…..10am- 6pm

Sunday, November 19….10am-5pm