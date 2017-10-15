November 18, 2017

Sony Centre

Canada’s Number One Variety Show,“It’s Always Something”, an evening of comedy, music and dance in support of Gilda’s Club Greater Toronto, announces that tickets are now on sale for the 16th annual night of world-class entertainment to take place on Saturday, November 15th at Sony Centre for The Performing Arts.

Another all-star cast is taking shape which to date include Gemini Award-winning actor, comedian and theatrical music icon Sean Cullen, Juno Award nominee and Platinum-selling recording artist Tyler Shaw, comedian Elvira Kurt, the world famous Second City main stage cast, singer-songwriter Tomi Swick, and comedian DeAnne Smith.

As its tradition, more talent will soon be announced as the show date nears, making “It’s Always Something” one of the most unique and must-attend events of the year. An evening that celebrates the true ‘variety’ of entertainment. All artists are donating their time and talents to Gilda’s Club Greater Toronto, a registered charity providing free social and emotional support programs for anyone touched by cancer – kids, teens and adults, along with their family and friends.

All proceeds from “It’s Always Something” go to support Gilda’s Club, Greater Toronto, named after famed Saturday Night Live comedian Gilda Radner. In its 15 years, the show has raised close to $6 million to fulfill Gilda’s wish that “no one should face cancer alone.”

Tickets for the evening are as low as $50 and are available by calling The Sony Centre box office at 1-855-872-7669 (SONY), or by visiting www.sonycentre.ca. Other sites to visit are “It’s Always Something” at www.itsalwayssomething.com and Gilda’s Club, Greater Toronto at www.gildasclubtoronto.org.