November 26, 2017

Wychwood Barns, Toronto

This is a Family Sized one-day pop-up event that offers up Chocolate and Christmas treats for the whole family. A new signature event of the Toronto Chocolate Festival, the Christmas Chocolate + Pastry Fair features a chocolate and pastry marketplace with a number of interactive events including: Chocolate Eating Contests, Chocolate Making Demonstration Stage, Jr. Chocolympics, Painting With Chocolate, Free Draws for chocolatey prizes, and more. All general ticket holders (15 and over) get a free gift from Santa. Every ticket holder gets a free spin at the Wonka Wheel to win a Golden Ticket.

General Admission at the door* (13 years and over): $20.00 (all taxes included)

Children 5 to 12 accompanied by an adult (at the door) : $15 . Not available on-line. Only at door.

Children 4 and under accompanied by a parent: FREE

Infants must be carried in arms because of limited floor space NO STROLLERS allowed on the show floor.

GROUP RATES (20 or more) are available by calling 905-593-1608

Tickets available at the door on the day of the show. Admission at the door subject to venue capacity regulations at time of entry. All guests will be permitted entrance as quickly as possible as venue capacity permits.

