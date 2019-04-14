Anne with an E wins 7 Canadian Screen Awards including Best Drama Series, ties with Cardinal: Blackfly Season for most 2019 Canadian Screen Awards

  • Schitt’s Creek wins Best Comedy Series
  • Catherine O’Hara wins her fourth consecutive Canadian Screen Award, joining Emily Hampshire as the first comedic actresses to make the achievement in the history of the Canadian Academy
  • A Colony | Une colonie wins Best Motion Picture

A spotlight was shone on the country’s best in film and television, as 2019 Canadian Screen Week concluded its festivities with the biggest night of celebration at the Canadian Screen Awards: Broadcast Gala. The awards show was broadcast live from Toronto’s Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service.

A total of 20 awards were presented to Canada’s best screen talent throughout the evening, with highlights including:

  • Best Drama Series – Anne with an E
  • Best Comedy Series – Schitt’s Creek
  • Best Motion Picture – A Colony | Une colonie
  • Achievement in Direction – Jasmin Mozaffari (Firecrackers)
  • Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary, presented by Rogers Group of Funds – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
  • Best Reality/Competition Program or Series – The Amazing Race Canada

During the awards show, Stephan James was recognized with the inaugural Radius Award, presented by MADE | NOUS, which was presented by his brother, Shamier Anderson. The Kids in the Hall received the Academy Icon Award, presented by Eric McCormack. The Academy honoured Mary Walsh with the Earle Grey Award, presented by Jonny Harris and Susan Kent. Deepa Mehta received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dominique Provost-Chalkley was named the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award winner, presented during the live show by two past winners, CARMILLA stars Elise Bauman and Natasha Negovanlis. 7,752,418 number of votes were cast to determine the winner of this award.

“It’s been a fantastic week embracing and celebrating homegrown talent, and their ability to engage audiences,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “As another Canadian Screen Week comes to an end, we are proud of the unique opportunity we have to introduce incredible Canadian film and television to a broader audience. The Canadian Screen Awards puts a spotlight on the talented content creators and storytellers in our own backyard and on the world stage.”

2019 Canadian Screen Awards Film Winners

Best Motion Picture
A Colony | Une colonie – Fanny Drew, Sarah Mannering

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Théodore Pellerin – Family First | Chien de garde

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Émilie Bierre – A Colony | Une colonie

Achievement in Direction
Jasmin Mozaffari – Firecrackers

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary
Sponsor | Rogers Group of Funds
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch – Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky

2019 Canadian Screen Awards Television Winners

Best Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, Ben Feigin

Best Drama Series
Anne with an E
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Entertainment)
Miranda de Pencier, Moira Walley-Beckett

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series
The Amazing Race Canada
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Productions)
John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin, Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Catherine Petersen

Best Lead Actor, Drama Program or Limited Series
Cardinal: Blackfly Season
CTV (Bell Media)
(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)
Billy Campbell

Best Lead Actress, Drama Program or Limited Series
Cardinal: Blackfly Season
CTV (Bell Media)
(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)
Karine Vanasse

Best Lead Actor, Comedy
Letterkenny
Crave (Bell Media)
(New Metric Media)
Jared Keeso

Best Lead Actress, Comedy
Schitt’s Creek
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Catherine O’Hara

Best Lead Actor, Drama Series
Bad Blood
City (Rogers Media)
(New Metric Media, Sphere Media Plus Inc.)
Kim Coates

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series
Anne with an E
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Entertainment)
Amybeth McNulty

Best Writing, Comedy
Letterkenny – Letterkenny Spelling Bee
Crave (Bell Media)
(New Metric Media)
Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney

Special Award Categories

Academy Icon Award
The Kids in the Hall

Lifetime Achievement Award
Deepa Mehta

Earle Grey Award
Mary Walsh

Radius Award
Presented by MADE | NOUS
Stephan James

Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award
Dominique Provost-Chalkley

Screen Awards Presented prior to the Live Telecast During Screen Awards Week

The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur Sweeps the Gala
Honouring Cinematic Arts

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television toasted Canadian film talent at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto for the Canadian Screen Awards: Gala Honouring Cinematic Arts. The Gala, hosted by Karine Vanasse, was a first for Canadian Screen Week, serving as an opportunity to highlight the achievements of this year’s nominees representing the very best in Canadian cinematic arts.

The Cinematic Arts Gala saw the film The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur presented with the most awards, including Sarah Gadon for Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Patricia McNeil and Sylvain Dion for Achievement in Art Direction/Production Design, Patricia McNeil for Achievement in Costume Design, Sara Mishara for Achievement in Cinematography, and Frederic Cloutier for Achievement in Sound Editing. Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role went to Richard Clarkin in The Drawer Boy, Animal Behaviour won Best Animated Short, and Catherine Léger took the win for Original Screenplay for Slut in a Good Way | Charlotte a du fun. Nicholas de Pencier received the Canadian Screen Award for Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary for Anthropocene: the Human Epoch.

The Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute was awarded to Kevin Tierney (posthumously) and Roman Bittman (posthumously), while Geneviève Dulude-De Celles received the John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award for A Colony | Une colonie, which included a $25,000 prize.

“This year, we wanted to emphasize the important contributions of our film community by giving the nominees a more elevated experience,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “Artistic, cinematic storytelling is a vital part of our industry, and we were happy to be able to bring together our French and English filmmakers to celebrate their combined achievements in the medium this year.”

The Gala event was livestreamed with the support of Telefilm Canada.

2019 Canadian Screen Awards: Gala Honouring Cinematic Arts Winners
Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary
Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Achievement in Editing
Simone Smith – Firecrackers

Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary
Michel Giroux – The Devil’s Share | La part du diable

Achievement in Cinematography
Sara Mishara – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur

Best Short Documentary
Sponsor | Hot Docs
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes – Charlie Tyrell

Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute
Roman Bittman

Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design
Patricia McNeil, Sylvain Dion – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur

Achievement in Costume Design
Patricia McNeil – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur

Achievement in Make-up
Sponsor | M•A•C Cosmetics
Françoise Quilichini – Just a Breath Away | Dans la brume

Achievement in Hair
Peggy Kyriakidou – Stockholm

Achievement in Visual Effects
Benoit Brière, Bruno Maillard – Just a Breath Away | Dans la brume

Achievement in Overall Sound
Sponsor | Deluxe
Pierre Mertens, Thomas Gauder, Alexis Oscari – The Hummingbird Project

Achievement in Sound Editing
Frederic Cloutier – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur

Best Live Action Short Drama
Fauve – Jérémy Comte, Maria Gracia Turgeon, Evren Boisjoli

Adapted Screenplay
Robert Budreau – Stockholm

Original Screenplay
Catherine Léger – Slut in a Good Way | Charlotte a du fun

Achievement in Music – Original Score
alaska b – Through Black Spruce
Achievement in Music – Original Song
Dan General, Thomas Lambe, Adam Tanuyak – The Grizzlies – “Trials”

Best Animated Short
Animal Behaviour – Alison Snowden, David Fine, Michael Fukushima

Golden Screen Award for Feature Film
1991 – Nicole Robert

Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute
Kevin Tierney

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Richard Clarkin – The Drawer Boy

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Sarah Gadon – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur

John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award
Geneviève Dulude-De Celles – A Colony | Une colonie

The Best in Digital Storytelling Honoured During 2019 Canadian Screen Week

The 2019 Canadian Screen Week continued at Toronto’s Globe and Mail Centre with the Canadian Screen Awards: Gala Honouring Digital Storytelling, which streamed live on the free CBC Gem streaming service. Featuring original content from CBC Comedy’s “Bit Playas”, 13 Canadian Screen Awards were presented as well as highlighting the many innovative digital technologies Canadians are using to expand the storytelling experience.

The Gala recognized Canadian content makers who are at the forefront of the screen industry in a number of categories, including new additions:

  • Jayne Eastwood (The Writers’ Block) for Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series
  • Mark Little (Gary and His Demons – Guy On The Tiger) for Best Writing, Web Program or Series
  • David Brady, Jonathon Corbiere, Andrew MacDonald, Tristan Cezair, Tyler Sammy, Nick Counter (A Curious Mind with Dominic Monaghan) for Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction
  • Lisa Jackson, Mathew Borrett, Rob McLaughlin, Dana Dansereau (Biidaaban: First Light) for Best Immersive Experience – Fiction
  • Paloma Dawkins, Maral Mohammadian, Michael Fukushima (Museum of Symmetry) for Best Virtual Reality Game

“Canadian film and television makers continue to advance the digital medium to tell their stories in totally unique and immersive ways. With Canada being such a diverse place with so many incredible stories to tell, it’s vital to recognize their contributions,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

2019 Canadian Screen Awards: Digital Storytelling Winners
Best Cross-Platform Project
CBC News: Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo
(CBC News)
Connie Walker, Marnie Luke, Jennifer Fowler, Mieke Anderson, Heather Evans, Bria John, Brenda
Witmer

Best Cross-Platform Project – Children’s and Youth
Dino Dana Digital
(Sinking Ship Entertainment)
Blair Powers, J.J. Johnson, Ronald Ruslim, Gavin Friesen, Javier Plana, Mark Cautillo, Brian
Andrade, Jermaine Williams, Andrew Eastmond, Andrew Ebert, Nathan Langdon, Roslyn
Stockton, Sean Hamilton, Alex Gordon, Leisha-Marie Riddel, Deanna Ip, Leo Kouvaris, Adriano
Bertuzzo, Kevin Gan, Michael Pearce, Rachel Cravit, Christopher Coey, Geordie Telfer

Best Original Interactive Production
Nuclear Dissent
(Jam3)
Pablo Vio, Heather Phenix, Sean Crawford, Booker Sim, Sula Greene, Steven Mengin, John
Flores, Calum Moore, Peter Altamirano, Craig Hill, Alejandro Mesa, Amelie Rosser, Vadim
Namniak, Gauthier Pompougnac

Best Writing, Web Program or Series
Gary and His Demons – Guy On The Tiger
(Look Mom! Productions)
Mark Little

Best Direction, Web Program or Series
Deerbrook
(MacLaren Productions Inc.)
Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Connor Illsley, Jon Riera

Best Web Program or Series, Fiction
Presented with the participation of the Independent Production Fund
How to Buy a Baby
(LoCo Motion Pictures Inc.)
Lauren Corber, Wendy Litner

Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction
The Artists: The Pioneers Behind the Pixels
(The Artists (CANADA) Inc.)
Christina Piovesan, Peter Mishara, Omar Majeed

Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction
A Curious Mind with Dominic Monaghan
(CreamVR)
David Brady, Jonathon Corbiere, Andrew MacDonald, Tristan Cezair, Tyler Sammy, Nick Counter

Best Immersive Experience – Fiction
Biidaaban: First Light
(National Film Board of Canada)
Lisa Jackson, Mathew Borrett, Rob McLaughlin, Dana Dansereau

Best Virtual Reality Game
Museum of Symmetry
(National Film Board of Canada)
Paloma Dawkins, Maral Mohammadian, Michael Fukushima

Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series
The Writers’ Block
(Frantic Films)
Jayne Eastwood

Best Host, Web Program or Series
etalk Live: The Oscars Balcony
(Bell Media)
Danielle Graham, Lainey Lui

Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series
PYOTR495
(Drive-In Keep Out Productions)
Alex Ozerov

Cardinal: Blackfly Season Sweeps Limited Series Category at Canadian Screen Awards: The CTV Gala Honouring Creative Fiction Storytelling

CTV series JANN, Jann Arden hosted the Canadian Screen Awards: The CTV Gala Honouring Creative Fiction Storytelling tonight at Heritage Court, Exhibition Place in Toronto and streamed on CTV.ca. The Gala recognized Canada’s best in creative fiction with CTV’s Cardinal: Blackfly Season winning Best Limited Series or Program and collecting four more awards. Taking home a win for Best Supporting Actor, Drama was R.H. Thomson, and Best Supporting Actress, Drama was won by Geraldine James both for CBC’s Anne with an E. CBC’s Schitt’s Creek received the Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting or Guest Actor, Comedy for Noah Reid; and Best Supporting or Guest Actress, Comedy went to Emily Hampshire.

Other notable category wins include:

  • Best Writing:
  • Best Writing, Drama Series, sponsored by BBC Studios – Michael Konyves (Bad Blood – Who Are You?)
  • Best Writing, Drama Program or Limited Series – Sarah Dodd (Cardinal: Blackfly Season – Red)
  • Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy – Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Jennifer Goodhue, Monica Heisey (Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that You Karen?)
  • Best Writing, Children’s or Youth – Mark De Angelis, Leah Gotcsik (Odd Squad – Where There’s a Wolf, There’s a Way / New Jacket Required)
  • Bets Writing, Animation – Brent Butt (Corner Gas Animated – Squatch Your Language)
  • Best Direction, Drama Series, sponsored by Playback – Norma Bailey (Mary Kills People – Ride or Die)
  • Best Direction, Drama Program or Limited Series, sponsored by New Metric Media – Jeff Renfroe (Cardinal: Blackfly Season)
  • Best Direction, Comedy, sponsored by Cinespace Film Studios – Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny – Bock et Biche)
  • Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy – Jordan Canning, Jeremy LaLonde (Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that you Karen?)
  • Best Direction, Children’s or Youth – J.J. Johnson (Odd Squad – World Turned Odd – Part 1)
  • Best Direction, Animation – Robin Budd (Hotel Transylvania: The Series – A Few Good Monsters)
  • Best Picture Editing, Drama – Matthew Anas (Cardinal: Blackfly Season)
  • Best Picture Editing, Comedy – Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Jeremy LaLonde, Stephen Withrow (Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that you Karen?)

Eric McCormack presented producer and screenwriter Brad Wright with the Margaret Collier Award and Martin Katz and Lisa Meeches presented Carole Vivier, CEO & Film Commissioner for Manitoba Film & Music, with the Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute.

“As we saw tonight, Canada has an incredible pool of talent, and it’s important to recognize these storytellers and promote the content they have crafted,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “These creators have a distinct ability to engage audiences with their unique voices and impactful stories, and our goal is to continue promoting growth of the film and television industry by pushing their work to an even wider audience across the country and around the globe.”

2019 Canadian Screen Awards: Honouring Creative Fiction Storytelling Winners
Best Supporting Actor, Drama
Anne with an E
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Entertainment)
R.H. Thomson

Best Supporting Actress, Drama
Anne with an E
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Entertainment)
Geraldine James

Best Guest Performance, Drama Series
Mary Kills People – The Means
Global (Corus Entertainment)
(Cameron Pictures)
Karen Robinson

Best Pre-School Program or Series
Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media
Dino Dana
TVOKids (TVO)
(Sinking Ship Entertainment)
J.J. Johnson, Blair Powers, Christin Simms, Matthew J.R. Bishop, Eric Beldowski

Best Animated Program or Series
Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media
PAW Patrol
TVOKids (TVO)
(Spin Master Paw Productions 5 Inc.)
Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, Ronnen Harary, Keith Chapman, Scott Kraft, Ursula Ziegler-
Sullivan, Toni Stevens, Jonah Stroh, Jason McKenzie, Christina Sang – St. Catherine, David
Sharples, Damian Temporale

Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series
Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media
Odd Squad
TVOKids (TVO)
(Sinking Ship Entertainment)
J.J. Johnson, Tim McKeon, Blair Powers, Paul Siefken, Matthew J.R. Bishop, Adam Peltzman, Mark
De Angelis, Stephen J. Turnbull

Best Performance, Children’s or Youth
Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media
Odd Squad
TVOKids (TVO)
(Sinking Ship Entertainment)
Anna Cathcart

Best Performance, Animation
Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media
The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That!
Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment)
(Portfolio Entertainment Inc.)
Martin Short

Best Photography, Comedy
Letterkenny – We Don’t Fight at Weddings
Crave (Bell Media)
(New Metric Media)
Jim Westenbrink

Best Photography, Drama
Anne with an E – Youth is the Season of Hope
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Entertainment)
Jackson Parrell

Best Picture Editing, Comedy
Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that you Karen?
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Jeremy LaLonde, Stephen Withrow

Best Picture Editing, Drama
Cardinal: Blackfly Season
CTV (Bell Media)
(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)
Matthew Anas

Best Costume Design
Frankie Drake Mysteries – Summer in the City
CBC (CBC)
(Shaftesbury)
Debra Hanson

Best Achievement in Make-Up
Sponsor | M•A•C Cosmetics
Wynonna Earp – War Paint
Space (Bell Media)
(SEVEN24 Films Inc.)
Joanne Jacobsen

Best Achievement in Hair
Anne with an E – Memory Has as Many Moods as the Temper
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Entertainment)
Zinka Tuminski

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction
Anne with an E – Signs are Small Measurable Things, but Interpretations are Illimitable
CBC (CBC)
(Northwood Entertainment)
Jean-François Campeau, Andrew Berry, Elliott Carew

Best Visual Effects
Vikings – Moments of Vision
History (Corus Entertainment)
(Take 5 Productions Inc.)
Dominic Remane, Bill Halliday, Ovidiu Cinazan, Michael Borrett, Tom Morrison, Leann Harvey,
Colin Hui, Paul Wishart, Jim Maxwell, Kieran Mckay

Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute
Carole Vivier

Best Sound, Animation
PAW Patrol – Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties
TVOKids (TVO)
(Spin Master Paw Productions 5 Inc.)
Richard Spence-Thomas, Tim Muirhead, Patton Rodrigues, Ryan Ongaro, Kyle Peters

Best Sound, Fiction
Vikings – Moments of Vision
History (Corus Entertainment)
(Take 5 Productions Inc.)
Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Steve Medeiros, Dale Sheldrake, Davi Aquino, Claire Dobson,
Goro Koyama, Yuri Gorbachow, Martin Lee, Ian Rankin

Best Original Music, Animation
PAW Patrol – Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties
TVOKids (TVO)
(Spin Master Paw Productions 5 Inc.)
James Chapple, Graeme Cornies, David Kelly, Brian Pickett

Best Original Music, Fiction
Cardinal: Blackfly Season
CTV (Bell Media)
(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)
Todor Kobakov

Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy
Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that You Karen?
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Jennifer Goodhue, Monica
Heisey

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth
Odd Squad – Where There’s a Wolf, There’s a Way / New Jacket Required
TVOKids (TVO)
(Sinking Ship Entertainment)
Mark De Angelis, Leah Gotcsik

Best Writing, Animation
Corner Gas Animated – Squatch Your Language
The Comedy Network (Bell Media)
(Vérité Films)
Brent Butt

Best Writing, Drama Program or Limited Series
Cardinal: Blackfly Season – Red
CTV (Bell Media)
(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)
Sarah Dodd

Best Writing, Drama Series
Sponsor | BBC Studios
Bad Blood – Who Are You?
City (Rogers Media)
(New Metric Media, Sphere Media Plus Inc.)
Michael Konyves

Margaret Collier Award for a Writer’s Exceptional Contribution to Canadian Film and Television
Brad Wright

Best Direction, Drama Program or Limited Series
Sponsor | New Metric Media
Cardinal: Blackfly Season
CTV (Bell Media)
(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)
Jeff Renfroe

Best Direction, Drama Series
Sponsor | Playback
Mary Kills People – Ride or Die
Global (Corus Entertainment)
(Cameron Pictures)
Norma Bailey

Best Direction, Animation
Hotel Transylvania: The Series – A Few Good Monsters
Teletoon (Teletoon)
(Nelvana Ltd.)
Robin Budd

Best Direction, Children’s or Youth
Odd Squad – World Turned Odd – Part 1
TVOKids (TVO)
(Sinking Ship Entertainment)
J.J. Johnson

Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy
Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that you Karen?
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Jordan Canning, Jeremy LaLonde

Best Direction, Comedy
Sponsor | Cinespace Film Studios
Letterkenny – Bock et Biche
Crave (Bell Media)
(New Metric Media)
Jacob Tierney

Golden Screen Award for TV Drama/Comedy
The Indian Detective
CTV (Bell Media)
(Blue Ice Pictures)
Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Clayton Peters, Russell Peters

Best Achievement in Casting
Letterkenny
Crave (Bell Media)
(New Metric Media)
Jenny Lewis, Sara Kay

Best Supporting or Guest Actor, Comedy
Schitt’s Creek – Open Mic, The Barbecue
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Noah Reid

Best Supporting or Guest Actress, Comedy
Schitt’s Creek – The Olive Branch, The Jazzaguy
CBC (CBC)
(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)
Emily Hampshire

Best Sketch Comedy Show & Ensemble Performance
Baroness von Sketch Show
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Jamie Brown, Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen

Best Limited Series or Program
Cardinal: Blackfly Season
CTV (Bell Media)
(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)
Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Jocelyn Hamilton, Armand Leo

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme and Dawna Friesen Among Top Winners at Canadian Screen Awards: The CTV Gala Honouring Non-Fiction Programming

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television kicked off 2019 Canadian Screen Week with the Canadian Screen Awards: The CTV Gala Honouring Non-Fiction Programming. Comedian Aisha Alfa (CTV’s THE BEAVERTON) hosted the Gala, which was held at Heritage Court, Exhibition Place in Toronto and streamed on CTV.ca.

The television and film industry’s finest left the Gala with several accolades, including James Duthie (Best Sports Host, sponsored by MLSE); TSN’s Reborn – Basketball & Reconciliation in Rwanda (Best Sports Program or Series); CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme (Best National Newscast); Dawna Friesen (Best News Anchor, National); Adrienne Arsenault (Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series); HGTV’s Property Brothers (Best Lifestyle Program or Series, sponsored by Corus Entertainment); The JUNO Awards (Best Live Entertainment Special); and TVOKids’ Science Max: Experiments at Large (Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series).

Niobe Thompson and Caroline Underwood won the Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series for Equus: Story of the Horse, receiving $25,000 in addition to being honoured with the Canadian Screen Award.

Producer and visual researcher Elizabeth Klinck received the Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute.

“Tonight’s award Gala honoured our Sports, News, Documentary, Factual, Talk and Reality programming – this important work is the some of the most-watched in our country. We are proud to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of this diverse group of professionals,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

The CTV Gala Honouring Non-Fiction Programming Winners
Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series
CBC News: The Royal Wedding: Harry & Meghan
CBC (CBC)
(CBC News)
Adrienne Arsenault

Best News Anchor, Local
CTV News Toronto at 6
CTV Toronto (Bell Media)
(CTV News Toronto)
Michelle Dubé

Best News or Information Segment
CBC News: The National – The Ruins of Raqqa
CBC (CBC)
(CBC)
Brenda Witmer, Adrienne Arsenault, Michelle Gagnon, Lindsay Rempel, Ghalia Bdiwe, John
Heron

Best News or Information Program
CBC News: Marketplace – Fake Degrees
CBC (CBC)
(CBC News)
Nelisha Vellani, Eric Szeto, Asha Tomlinson, Simon Parubchak, Bill Arnold, David Macintosh

Best Local Reporter
CBC Winnipeg News at Six – Minister Tickles
CBC (CBC)
(CBC Manitoba)
Katie Nicholson

Best Local Newscast
CTV News Toronto at 6
CTV Toronto (Bell Media)
(CTV News Toronto)
Joanne MacDonald, Sophia Skopelitis, Joel Bowey, David Mills-Hughes, Ian Caldwell

Best Sports Analyst
Sponsor | MLSE
Raptors Basketball on TSN
TSN (Bell Media)
(Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment)
Jack Armstrong

Best Sports Feature Segment
Sponsor | MLSE
Finding Murph
TSN (Bell Media)
(TSN)
Josh Shiaman, Rick Westhead, Stuart Roberts, Devon Burns, Michael Banani

Best Sports Opening
Sponsor | MLSE
2017 Grey Cup
TSN (Bell Media)
(TSN)
Craig Chambers, Devon Burns, David Midgley, Jacob Frenkel

Best Sports Host
Sponsor | MLSE
Free Agent Frenzy
TSN (Bell Media)
(TSN)
James Duthie

Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer
Sponsor | MLSE
2017 Grey Cup
TSN (Bell Media)
(TSN)
Chris Cuthbert

Best Photography, News or Information
CBC News: The National – The Ruins of Raqqa
CBC (CBC)
(CBC)
Jean-François Bisson

Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition
The Amazing Race Canada – Finale
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Productions)
Ryan Shaw

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual
Equus: Story of the Horse – Origins
CBC (CBC)
(Handful of Films Inc.)
Daron Donahue, aAron Munson

Best Picture Editing, Documentary
You Are Here
HBO Canada (Bell Media)
(M.D.F. Productions Inc)
Cathy Gulkin

Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition
The Amazing Race Canada – Just a Beaver Hero
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Productions)
Michael Tersigni, Jonathan Dowler, Clare Elson, Owin Lambeck, Gloria Tong, David Yenovkian

Best Picture Editing, Factual
The Detectives – The Wells Gray Gunman
CBC (CBC)
(WAM Media GRP Inc.)
Fannie Daoust, Glenn Berman

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research
the fifth estate – Murder in Cottage Country
CBC (CBC)
(CBC)
Timothy Sawa, Lisa Mayor, Zander Sherman

Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research
the fifth estate – Murder in the Village
CBC (CBC)
(CBC)
Leslie Morrison

Best Writing, Factual
Still Standing – Carcross
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden, Steve Dylan

Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition
The Great Canadian Baking Show – Bread Week
CBC (CBC)
(Proper Television)
Elvira Kurt

Best Writing, Documentary
the fifth estate: The Truth Smugglers
CBC (CBC)
(CBC)
Gillian Findlay

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series
Equus: Story of the Horse
CBC (CBC)
(Handful of Films Inc.)
Niobe Thompson, Caroline Underwood

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program
Sponsor | Rogers Group of Funds
Quiet Killing
APTN (APTN)
(WABANOK)
Michèle Rouleau

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series
Jumbo: The Life of an Elephant Superstar
CBC (CBC)
(Infield Fly Productions)
Dugald Maudsley, Stephen Dunleavy, Sharmila Choudhury

Best Factual Series
The Detectives
CBC (CBC)
(WAM Media GRP Inc.)
Hans Rosenstein, Debbie Travis, Scott Bailey, Jennifer Gatien, Petro Duszara

Best History Documentary Program or Series
The Nature of Things: Ice Bridge
CBC (CBC)
(Yap Films)
Elliott Halpern, Elizabeth Trojian

Best Documentary Program
You Are Here
HBO Canada (Bell Media)
(M.D.F. Productions Inc)
Peter Gentile, Bill House, Mike Lalonde

Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute
Elizabeth Klinck

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series
Science Max: Experiments at Large
TVOKids (TVO)
(Breakthrough Entertainment)
Nat Abraham, Ira Levy, Michael McGuigan, Peter Williamson, Phil McCordic, Leanne Brennan

Best Variety or Entertainment Special
Gord Downie’s Secret Path in Concert
CBC (CBC)
(Antica Productions Ltd.)
Mike Downie, Gord Downie, Stuart Coxe, Craig Baines, Patrick Sambrook, Patrick Downie, Rachel
Dawson

Best Original Music, Non-Fiction
Equus: Story of the Horse – Origins
CBC (CBC)
(Handful of Films Inc.)
Darren Fung

Best Sound, Non-Fiction
Gord Downie’s Secret Path in Concert
CBC (CBC)
(Antica Productions Ltd.)
Doug McClement, Sanjay Mehta, Michael Phillip Wojewoda

Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction
Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen
CBC (CBC)
(Cinemusica, Peacock Alley Entertainment Inc.)
Tarik Mikou

Best Direction, Documentary or Factual Series
Jumbo: The Life of an Elephant Superstar
CBC (CBC)
(Infield Fly Productions)
Christine Nielsen

Best Direction, Documentary Program
Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas
documentary Channel (CBC)
(Riddle Films)
Larry Weinstein

Best Direction, Live Sports Event
2017 Grey Cup
TSN (Bell Media)
(TSN)
Andy Bouyoukos

Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information
Carnival Eats – Close Encounters of the Food Kind
Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)
(Alibi Entertainment Inc.)
Spencer Ramsay

Best Direction, Reality/Competition
The Amazing Race Canada – Sounds Like a Wild Boar
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Productions)
Rob Brunner

Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show
The Amazing Race Canada
CTV (Bell Media)
(Insight Productions)
John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin,
Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Catherine Petersen

Best Host in a Live Program or Series
Sponsor | Corus Entertainment
New Year’s Eve 2017
CBC (CBC)
(Insight Productions)
Rick Mercer

Best Lifestyle Program or Series
Sponsor | Corus Entertainment
Property Brothers
HGTV (Corus Entertainment)
(Cineflix (Property Brothers 6) Inc.)
Jonathan Silver Scott, Drew Scott, Jessica Vander Kooij, Kim Bondi, Dora Fong

Best Talk or Entertainment Program or Series
The Filmmakers
CBC (CBC)
(CBC)
Nicole Brewster-Mercury, Exan Auyoung, Eli Glasner, Mercedes Grundy, Nigel Hunt, Ashley Mak

Best Live Entertainment Special
The JUNO Awards
CBC (CBC)
(Insight Productions Ltd.)
John Brunton, Allan Reid, Mark Cohon, Michael Bublé, Lindsay Cox, Pam de Montmorency, Tracy
Galvin, Kristine Pleau, Luciano Casimiri, Kristeen Von Hagen

Best News or Information Series
the fifth estate
CBC (CBC)
(CBC)
Jim Williamson, Julian Sher

Best Host in a Program or Series
Still Standing
CBC (CBC)
(Frantic Films)
Jonny Harris

Best Live Sports Event
Sponsor | Dome Productions
Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Sportsnet (Rogers Media)
(Sportsnet)
Sherali Najak, Brian Spear, Ron Forsythe, Ed Hall

Best Sports Program or Series
Reborn – Basketball & Reconciliation in Rwanda
TSN (Bell Media)
(TSN)
Josh Shiaman, Rick Westhead, Kevin Fallis, Jason Wessel, Darren Oliver, Roy Janke

Best National Reporter
CBC News: The National – Texas Church Shooting
CBC (CBC)
(CBC)
Paul Hunter

Best Live News Special
#CityVote: The Debate
City (Rogers Media)
(CityNews)
Richard Bloom, CiCi Fan, Katia Del Col, Espe Currie, Cynthia Mulligan, Francis D’Souza

Best News Anchor, National
Global National
Global (Corus Entertainment)
(Global News)
Dawna Friesen

Best National Newscast
CTV National News With Lisa LaFlamme
CTV News (Bell Media)
(CTV News / Bell Media)
David Hughes, Lisa LaFlamme, Rosa Hwang, Allan Black, Scott Ferguson

About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada. They are dedicated to recognizing, advocating for, and celebrating Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors.

More than 4,500 members encompass industry icons and professionals, emerging artists, and students. Collectively, the Academy delivers professional development programs and networking opportunities that foster industry growth, inclusion, and mentorship.

