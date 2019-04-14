Anne with an E wins 7 Canadian Screen Awards including Best Drama Series, ties with Cardinal: Blackfly Season for most 2019 Canadian Screen Awards

Schitt’s Creek wins Best Comedy Series

A spotlight was shone on the country’s best in film and television, as 2019 Canadian Screen Week concluded its festivities with the biggest night of celebration at the Canadian Screen Awards: Broadcast Gala. The awards show was broadcast live from Toronto’s Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service.

A total of 20 awards were presented to Canada’s best screen talent throughout the evening, with highlights including:

Best Drama Series – Anne with an E

Best Comedy Series – Schitt’s Creek

Best Motion Picture – A Colony | Une colonie

Achievement in Direction – Jasmin Mozaffari (Firecrackers)

Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary, presented by Rogers Group of Funds – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Best Reality/Competition Program or Series – The Amazing Race Canada

During the awards show, Stephan James was recognized with the inaugural Radius Award, presented by MADE | NOUS, which was presented by his brother, Shamier Anderson. The Kids in the Hall received the Academy Icon Award, presented by Eric McCormack. The Academy honoured Mary Walsh with the Earle Grey Award, presented by Jonny Harris and Susan Kent. Deepa Mehta received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dominique Provost-Chalkley was named the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award winner, presented during the live show by two past winners, CARMILLA stars Elise Bauman and Natasha Negovanlis. 7,752,418 number of votes were cast to determine the winner of this award.

“It’s been a fantastic week embracing and celebrating homegrown talent, and their ability to engage audiences,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “As another Canadian Screen Week comes to an end, we are proud of the unique opportunity we have to introduce incredible Canadian film and television to a broader audience. The Canadian Screen Awards puts a spotlight on the talented content creators and storytellers in our own backyard and on the world stage.”

2019 Canadian Screen Awards Film Winners Best Motion Picture

A Colony | Une colonie – Fanny Drew, Sarah Mannering Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Théodore Pellerin – Family First | Chien de garde Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Émilie Bierre – A Colony | Une colonie Achievement in Direction

Jasmin Mozaffari – Firecrackers Ted Rogers Best Feature Length Documentary

Sponsor | Rogers Group of Funds

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch – Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Television Winners Best Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, Ben Feigin Best Drama Series

Anne with an E

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Entertainment)

Miranda de Pencier, Moira Walley-Beckett Best Reality/Competition Program or Series

The Amazing Race Canada

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions)

John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin, Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Catherine Petersen Best Lead Actor, Drama Program or Limited Series

Cardinal: Blackfly Season

CTV (Bell Media)

(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)

Billy Campbell Best Lead Actress, Drama Program or Limited Series

Cardinal: Blackfly Season

CTV (Bell Media)

(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)

Karine Vanasse Best Lead Actor, Comedy

Letterkenny

Crave (Bell Media)

(New Metric Media)

Jared Keeso Best Lead Actress, Comedy

Schitt’s Creek

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Catherine O’Hara Best Lead Actor, Drama Series

Bad Blood

City (Rogers Media)

(New Metric Media, Sphere Media Plus Inc.)

Kim Coates Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

Anne with an E

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Entertainment)

Amybeth McNulty Best Writing, Comedy

Letterkenny – Letterkenny Spelling Bee

Crave (Bell Media)

(New Metric Media)

Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney Special Award Categories Academy Icon Award

The Kids in the Hall Lifetime Achievement Award

Deepa Mehta Earle Grey Award

Mary Walsh Radius Award

Presented by MADE | NOUS

Stephan James Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award

Screen Awards Presented prior to the Live Telecast During Screen Awards Week

The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur Sweeps the Gala

Honouring Cinematic Arts

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television toasted Canadian film talent at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto for the Canadian Screen Awards: Gala Honouring Cinematic Arts. The Gala, hosted by Karine Vanasse, was a first for Canadian Screen Week, serving as an opportunity to highlight the achievements of this year’s nominees representing the very best in Canadian cinematic arts.

The Cinematic Arts Gala saw the film The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur presented with the most awards, including Sarah Gadon for Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Patricia McNeil and Sylvain Dion for Achievement in Art Direction/Production Design, Patricia McNeil for Achievement in Costume Design, Sara Mishara for Achievement in Cinematography, and Frederic Cloutier for Achievement in Sound Editing. Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role went to Richard Clarkin in The Drawer Boy, Animal Behaviour won Best Animated Short, and Catherine Léger took the win for Original Screenplay for Slut in a Good Way | Charlotte a du fun. Nicholas de Pencier received the Canadian Screen Award for Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary for Anthropocene: the Human Epoch.

The Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute was awarded to Kevin Tierney (posthumously) and Roman Bittman (posthumously), while Geneviève Dulude-De Celles received the John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award for A Colony | Une colonie, which included a $25,000 prize.

“This year, we wanted to emphasize the important contributions of our film community by giving the nominees a more elevated experience,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “Artistic, cinematic storytelling is a vital part of our industry, and we were happy to be able to bring together our French and English filmmakers to celebrate their combined achievements in the medium this year.”

The Gala event was livestreamed with the support of Telefilm Canada.

2019 Canadian Screen Awards: Gala Honouring Cinematic Arts Winners

Best Cinematography in a Feature Length Documentary
Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch Achievement in Editing

Simone Smith – Firecrackers Best Editing in a Feature Length Documentary

Michel Giroux – The Devil’s Share | La part du diable Achievement in Cinematography

Sara Mishara – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur Best Short Documentary

Sponsor | Hot Docs

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes – Charlie Tyrell Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute

Roman Bittman Achievement in Art Direction / Production Design

Patricia McNeil, Sylvain Dion – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur Achievement in Costume Design

Patricia McNeil – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur Achievement in Make-up

Sponsor | M•A•C Cosmetics

Françoise Quilichini – Just a Breath Away | Dans la brume Achievement in Hair

Peggy Kyriakidou – Stockholm Achievement in Visual Effects

Benoit Brière, Bruno Maillard – Just a Breath Away | Dans la brume Achievement in Overall Sound

Sponsor | Deluxe

Pierre Mertens, Thomas Gauder, Alexis Oscari – The Hummingbird Project Achievement in Sound Editing

Frederic Cloutier – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur Best Live Action Short Drama

Fauve – Jérémy Comte, Maria Gracia Turgeon, Evren Boisjoli Adapted Screenplay

Robert Budreau – Stockholm Original Screenplay

Catherine Léger – Slut in a Good Way | Charlotte a du fun Achievement in Music – Original Score

alaska b – Through Black Spruce

Achievement in Music – Original Song

Dan General, Thomas Lambe, Adam Tanuyak – The Grizzlies – “Trials” Best Animated Short

Animal Behaviour – Alison Snowden, David Fine, Michael Fukushima Golden Screen Award for Feature Film

1991 – Nicole Robert Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute

Kevin Tierney Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Richard Clarkin – The Drawer Boy Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Sarah Gadon – The Great Darkened Days | La grande noirceur John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award

Geneviève Dulude-De Celles – A Colony | Une colonie



The Best in Digital Storytelling Honoured During 2019 Canadian Screen Week

The 2019 Canadian Screen Week continued at Toronto’s Globe and Mail Centre with the Canadian Screen Awards: Gala Honouring Digital Storytelling, which streamed live on the free CBC Gem streaming service. Featuring original content from CBC Comedy’s “Bit Playas”, 13 Canadian Screen Awards were presented as well as highlighting the many innovative digital technologies Canadians are using to expand the storytelling experience.

The Gala recognized Canadian content makers who are at the forefront of the screen industry in a number of categories, including new additions:

Jayne Eastwood (The Writers’ Block) for Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series

Mark Little (Gary and His Demons – Guy On The Tiger) for Best Writing, Web Program or Series

David Brady, Jonathon Corbiere, Andrew MacDonald, Tristan Cezair, Tyler Sammy, Nick Counter (A Curious Mind with Dominic Monaghan) for Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction

Lisa Jackson, Mathew Borrett, Rob McLaughlin, Dana Dansereau (Biidaaban: First Light) for Best Immersive Experience – Fiction

Paloma Dawkins, Maral Mohammadian, Michael Fukushima (Museum of Symmetry) for Best Virtual Reality Game

“Canadian film and television makers continue to advance the digital medium to tell their stories in totally unique and immersive ways. With Canada being such a diverse place with so many incredible stories to tell, it’s vital to recognize their contributions,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

2019 Canadian Screen Awards: Digital Storytelling Winners

CBC News: Missing and Murdered: Finding Cleo

(CBC News)

Connie Walker, Marnie Luke, Jennifer Fowler, Mieke Anderson, Heather Evans, Bria John, Brenda

Witmer Best Cross-Platform Project – Children's and Youth

Dino Dana Digital

(Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Blair Powers, J.J. Johnson, Ronald Ruslim, Gavin Friesen, Javier Plana, Mark Cautillo, Brian

Andrade, Jermaine Williams, Andrew Eastmond, Andrew Ebert, Nathan Langdon, Roslyn

Stockton, Sean Hamilton, Alex Gordon, Leisha-Marie Riddel, Deanna Ip, Leo Kouvaris, Adriano

Bertuzzo, Kevin Gan, Michael Pearce, Rachel Cravit, Christopher Coey, Geordie Telfer Best Original Interactive Production

Nuclear Dissent

(Jam3)

Pablo Vio, Heather Phenix, Sean Crawford, Booker Sim, Sula Greene, Steven Mengin, John

Flores, Calum Moore, Peter Altamirano, Craig Hill, Alejandro Mesa, Amelie Rosser, Vadim

Namniak, Gauthier Pompougnac Best Writing, Web Program or Series

Gary and His Demons – Guy On The Tiger

(Look Mom! Productions)

Mark Little Best Direction, Web Program or Series

Deerbrook

(MacLaren Productions Inc.)

Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Connor Illsley, Jon Riera Best Web Program or Series, Fiction

Presented with the participation of the Independent Production Fund

How to Buy a Baby

(LoCo Motion Pictures Inc.)

Lauren Corber, Wendy Litner Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction

The Artists: The Pioneers Behind the Pixels

(The Artists (CANADA) Inc.)

Christina Piovesan, Peter Mishara, Omar Majeed Best Immersive Experience – Non-Fiction

A Curious Mind with Dominic Monaghan

(CreamVR)

David Brady, Jonathon Corbiere, Andrew MacDonald, Tristan Cezair, Tyler Sammy, Nick Counter Best Immersive Experience – Fiction

Biidaaban: First Light

(National Film Board of Canada)

Lisa Jackson, Mathew Borrett, Rob McLaughlin, Dana Dansereau Best Virtual Reality Game

Museum of Symmetry

(National Film Board of Canada)

Paloma Dawkins, Maral Mohammadian, Michael Fukushima Best Supporting Performance, Web Program or Series

The Writers’ Block

(Frantic Films)

Jayne Eastwood Best Host, Web Program or Series

etalk Live: The Oscars Balcony

(Bell Media)

Danielle Graham, Lainey Lui Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series

PYOTR495

(Drive-In Keep Out Productions)

Alex Ozerov



Cardinal: Blackfly Season Sweeps Limited Series Category at Canadian Screen Awards: The CTV Gala Honouring Creative Fiction Storytelling

CTV series JANN, Jann Arden hosted the Canadian Screen Awards: The CTV Gala Honouring Creative Fiction Storytelling tonight at Heritage Court, Exhibition Place in Toronto and streamed on CTV.ca. The Gala recognized Canada’s best in creative fiction with CTV’s Cardinal: Blackfly Season winning Best Limited Series or Program and collecting four more awards. Taking home a win for Best Supporting Actor, Drama was R.H. Thomson, and Best Supporting Actress, Drama was won by Geraldine James both for CBC’s Anne with an E. CBC’s Schitt’s Creek received the Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting or Guest Actor, Comedy for Noah Reid; and Best Supporting or Guest Actress, Comedy went to Emily Hampshire.

Other notable category wins include:

Best Writing:

Best Writing, Drama Series, sponsored by BBC Studios – Michael Konyves (Bad Blood – Who Are You?)

Best Writing, Drama Program or Limited Series – Sarah Dodd (Cardinal: Blackfly Season – Red)

Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy – Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Jennifer Goodhue, Monica Heisey (Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that You Karen?)

Best Writing, Children’s or Youth – Mark De Angelis, Leah Gotcsik (Odd Squad – Where There’s a Wolf, There’s a Way / New Jacket Required)

Bets Writing, Animation – Brent Butt (Corner Gas Animated – Squatch Your Language)

Best Direction, Drama Series, sponsored by Playback – Norma Bailey (Mary Kills People – Ride or Die)

Best Direction, Drama Program or Limited Series, sponsored by New Metric Media – Jeff Renfroe (Cardinal: Blackfly Season)

Best Direction, Comedy, sponsored by Cinespace Film Studios – Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny – Bock et Biche)

Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy – Jordan Canning, Jeremy LaLonde (Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that you Karen?)

Best Direction, Children’s or Youth – J.J. Johnson (Odd Squad – World Turned Odd – Part 1)

Best Direction, Animation – Robin Budd (Hotel Transylvania: The Series – A Few Good Monsters)

Best Picture Editing, Drama – Matthew Anas (Cardinal: Blackfly Season)

Best Picture Editing, Comedy – Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Jeremy LaLonde, Stephen Withrow (Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that you Karen?)

Eric McCormack presented producer and screenwriter Brad Wright with the Margaret Collier Award and Martin Katz and Lisa Meeches presented Carole Vivier, CEO & Film Commissioner for Manitoba Film & Music, with the Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute.

“As we saw tonight, Canada has an incredible pool of talent, and it’s important to recognize these storytellers and promote the content they have crafted,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “These creators have a distinct ability to engage audiences with their unique voices and impactful stories, and our goal is to continue promoting growth of the film and television industry by pushing their work to an even wider audience across the country and around the globe.”

2019 Canadian Screen Awards: Honouring Creative Fiction Storytelling Winners

Anne with an E

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Entertainment)

R.H. Thomson Best Supporting Actress, Drama

Anne with an E

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Entertainment)

Geraldine James Best Guest Performance, Drama Series

Mary Kills People – The Means

Global (Corus Entertainment)

(Cameron Pictures)

Karen Robinson Best Pre-School Program or Series

Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media

Dino Dana

TVOKids (TVO)

(Sinking Ship Entertainment)

J.J. Johnson, Blair Powers, Christin Simms, Matthew J.R. Bishop, Eric Beldowski Best Animated Program or Series

Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media

PAW Patrol

TVOKids (TVO)

(Spin Master Paw Productions 5 Inc.)

Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, Ronnen Harary, Keith Chapman, Scott Kraft, Ursula Ziegler-

Sullivan, Toni Stevens, Jonah Stroh, Jason McKenzie, Christina Sang – St. Catherine, David

Sharples, Damian Temporale Best Children’s or Youth Fiction Program or Series

Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media

Odd Squad

TVOKids (TVO)

(Sinking Ship Entertainment)

J.J. Johnson, Tim McKeon, Blair Powers, Paul Siefken, Matthew J.R. Bishop, Adam Peltzman, Mark

De Angelis, Stephen J. Turnbull Best Performance, Children’s or Youth

Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media

Odd Squad

TVOKids (TVO)

(Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Anna Cathcart Best Performance, Animation

Sponsor | WOW! Unlimited Media

The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That!

Treehouse TV (Corus Entertainment)

(Portfolio Entertainment Inc.)

Martin Short Best Photography, Comedy

Letterkenny – We Don’t Fight at Weddings

Crave (Bell Media)

(New Metric Media)

Jim Westenbrink Best Photography, Drama

Anne with an E – Youth is the Season of Hope

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Entertainment)

Jackson Parrell Best Picture Editing, Comedy

Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that you Karen?

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Mike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Jeremy LaLonde, Stephen Withrow Best Picture Editing, Drama

Cardinal: Blackfly Season

CTV (Bell Media)

(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)

Matthew Anas Best Costume Design

Frankie Drake Mysteries – Summer in the City

CBC (CBC)

(Shaftesbury)

Debra Hanson Best Achievement in Make-Up

Sponsor | M•A•C Cosmetics

Wynonna Earp – War Paint

Space (Bell Media)

(SEVEN24 Films Inc.)

Joanne Jacobsen Best Achievement in Hair

Anne with an E – Memory Has as Many Moods as the Temper

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Entertainment)

Zinka Tuminski Best Production Design or Art Direction, Fiction

Anne with an E – Signs are Small Measurable Things, but Interpretations are Illimitable

CBC (CBC)

(Northwood Entertainment)

Jean-François Campeau, Andrew Berry, Elliott Carew Best Visual Effects

Vikings – Moments of Vision

History (Corus Entertainment)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.)

Dominic Remane, Bill Halliday, Ovidiu Cinazan, Michael Borrett, Tom Morrison, Leann Harvey,

Colin Hui, Paul Wishart, Jim Maxwell, Kieran Mckay Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute

Carole Vivier Best Sound, Animation

PAW Patrol – Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties

TVOKids (TVO)

(Spin Master Paw Productions 5 Inc.)

Richard Spence-Thomas, Tim Muirhead, Patton Rodrigues, Ryan Ongaro, Kyle Peters Best Sound, Fiction

Vikings – Moments of Vision

History (Corus Entertainment)

(Take 5 Productions Inc.)

Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Steve Medeiros, Dale Sheldrake, Davi Aquino, Claire Dobson,

Goro Koyama, Yuri Gorbachow, Martin Lee, Ian Rankin Best Original Music, Animation

PAW Patrol – Ultimate Rescue: Pups Save the Royal Kitties

TVOKids (TVO)

(Spin Master Paw Productions 5 Inc.)

James Chapple, Graeme Cornies, David Kelly, Brian Pickett Best Original Music, Fiction

Cardinal: Blackfly Season

CTV (Bell Media)

(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)

Todor Kobakov Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy

Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that You Karen?

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Jennifer Goodhue, Monica

Heisey Best Writing, Children’s or Youth

Odd Squad – Where There’s a Wolf, There’s a Way / New Jacket Required

TVOKids (TVO)

(Sinking Ship Entertainment)

Mark De Angelis, Leah Gotcsik Best Writing, Animation

Corner Gas Animated – Squatch Your Language

The Comedy Network (Bell Media)

(Vérité Films)

Brent Butt Best Writing, Drama Program or Limited Series

Cardinal: Blackfly Season – Red

CTV (Bell Media)

(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)

Sarah Dodd Best Writing, Drama Series

Sponsor | BBC Studios

Bad Blood – Who Are You?

City (Rogers Media)

(New Metric Media, Sphere Media Plus Inc.)

Michael Konyves Margaret Collier Award for a Writer’s Exceptional Contribution to Canadian Film and Television

Brad Wright Best Direction, Drama Program or Limited Series

Sponsor | New Metric Media

Cardinal: Blackfly Season

CTV (Bell Media)

(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)

Jeff Renfroe Best Direction, Drama Series

Sponsor | Playback

Mary Kills People – Ride or Die

Global (Corus Entertainment)

(Cameron Pictures)

Norma Bailey Best Direction, Animation

Hotel Transylvania: The Series – A Few Good Monsters

Teletoon (Teletoon)

(Nelvana Ltd.)

Robin Budd Best Direction, Children’s or Youth

Odd Squad – World Turned Odd – Part 1

TVOKids (TVO)

(Sinking Ship Entertainment)

J.J. Johnson Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy

Baroness von Sketch Show – Is that you Karen?

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Jordan Canning, Jeremy LaLonde Best Direction, Comedy

Sponsor | Cinespace Film Studios

Letterkenny – Bock et Biche

Crave (Bell Media)

(New Metric Media)

Jacob Tierney Golden Screen Award for TV Drama/Comedy

The Indian Detective

CTV (Bell Media)

(Blue Ice Pictures)

Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Clayton Peters, Russell Peters Best Achievement in Casting

Letterkenny

Crave (Bell Media)

(New Metric Media)

Jenny Lewis, Sara Kay Best Supporting or Guest Actor, Comedy

Schitt’s Creek – Open Mic, The Barbecue

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Noah Reid Best Supporting or Guest Actress, Comedy

Schitt’s Creek – The Olive Branch, The Jazzaguy

CBC (CBC)

(Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.)

Emily Hampshire Best Sketch Comedy Show & Ensemble Performance

Baroness von Sketch Show

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Jamie Brown, Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen Best Limited Series or Program

Cardinal: Blackfly Season

CTV (Bell Media)

(Cardinal Blackfly Productions Inc.)

Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Jocelyn Hamilton, Armand Leo



CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme and Dawna Friesen Among Top Winners at Canadian Screen Awards: The CTV Gala Honouring Non-Fiction Programming

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television kicked off 2019 Canadian Screen Week with the Canadian Screen Awards: The CTV Gala Honouring Non-Fiction Programming. Comedian Aisha Alfa (CTV’s THE BEAVERTON) hosted the Gala, which was held at Heritage Court, Exhibition Place in Toronto and streamed on CTV.ca.

The television and film industry’s finest left the Gala with several accolades, including James Duthie (Best Sports Host, sponsored by MLSE); TSN’s Reborn – Basketball & Reconciliation in Rwanda (Best Sports Program or Series); CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme (Best National Newscast); Dawna Friesen (Best News Anchor, National); Adrienne Arsenault (Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series); HGTV’s Property Brothers (Best Lifestyle Program or Series, sponsored by Corus Entertainment); The JUNO Awards (Best Live Entertainment Special); and TVOKids’ Science Max: Experiments at Large (Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series).

Niobe Thompson and Caroline Underwood won the Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series for Equus: Story of the Horse, receiving $25,000 in addition to being honoured with the Canadian Screen Award.

Producer and visual researcher Elizabeth Klinck received the Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute.

“Tonight’s award Gala honoured our Sports, News, Documentary, Factual, Talk and Reality programming – this important work is the some of the most-watched in our country. We are proud to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of this diverse group of professionals,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

The CTV Gala Honouring Non-Fiction Programming Winners

CBC News: The Royal Wedding: Harry & Meghan

CBC (CBC)

(CBC News)

Adrienne Arsenault Best News Anchor, Local

CTV News Toronto at 6

CTV Toronto (Bell Media)

(CTV News Toronto)

Michelle Dubé Best News or Information Segment

CBC News: The National – The Ruins of Raqqa

CBC (CBC)

(CBC)

Brenda Witmer, Adrienne Arsenault, Michelle Gagnon, Lindsay Rempel, Ghalia Bdiwe, John

Heron Best News or Information Program

CBC News: Marketplace – Fake Degrees

CBC (CBC)

(CBC News)

Nelisha Vellani, Eric Szeto, Asha Tomlinson, Simon Parubchak, Bill Arnold, David Macintosh Best Local Reporter

CBC Winnipeg News at Six – Minister Tickles

CBC (CBC)

(CBC Manitoba)

Katie Nicholson Best Local Newscast

CTV News Toronto at 6

CTV Toronto (Bell Media)

(CTV News Toronto)

Joanne MacDonald, Sophia Skopelitis, Joel Bowey, David Mills-Hughes, Ian Caldwell Best Sports Analyst

Sponsor | MLSE

Raptors Basketball on TSN

TSN (Bell Media)

(Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment)

Jack Armstrong Best Sports Feature Segment

Sponsor | MLSE

Finding Murph

TSN (Bell Media)

(TSN)

Josh Shiaman, Rick Westhead, Stuart Roberts, Devon Burns, Michael Banani Best Sports Opening

Sponsor | MLSE

2017 Grey Cup

TSN (Bell Media)

(TSN)

Craig Chambers, Devon Burns, David Midgley, Jacob Frenkel Best Sports Host

Sponsor | MLSE

Free Agent Frenzy

TSN (Bell Media)

(TSN)

James Duthie Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer

Sponsor | MLSE

2017 Grey Cup

TSN (Bell Media)

(TSN)

Chris Cuthbert Best Photography, News or Information

CBC News: The National – The Ruins of Raqqa

CBC (CBC)

(CBC)

Jean-François Bisson Best Photography, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

The Amazing Race Canada – Finale

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions)

Ryan Shaw Best Photography, Documentary or Factual

Equus: Story of the Horse – Origins

CBC (CBC)

(Handful of Films Inc.)

Daron Donahue, aAron Munson Best Picture Editing, Documentary

You Are Here

HBO Canada (Bell Media)

(M.D.F. Productions Inc)

Cathy Gulkin Best Picture Editing, Reality/Competition

The Amazing Race Canada – Just a Beaver Hero

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions)

Michael Tersigni, Jonathan Dowler, Clare Elson, Owin Lambeck, Gloria Tong, David Yenovkian Best Picture Editing, Factual

The Detectives – The Wells Gray Gunman

CBC (CBC)

(WAM Media GRP Inc.)

Fannie Daoust, Glenn Berman Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

the fifth estate – Murder in Cottage Country

CBC (CBC)

(CBC)

Timothy Sawa, Lisa Mayor, Zander Sherman Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research

the fifth estate – Murder in the Village

CBC (CBC)

(CBC)

Leslie Morrison Best Writing, Factual

Still Standing – Carcross

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden, Steve Dylan Best Writing, Lifestyle or Reality/Competition

The Great Canadian Baking Show – Bread Week

CBC (CBC)

(Proper Television)

Elvira Kurt Best Writing, Documentary

the fifth estate: The Truth Smugglers

CBC (CBC)

(CBC)

Gillian Findlay Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

Equus: Story of the Horse

CBC (CBC)

(Handful of Films Inc.)

Niobe Thompson, Caroline Underwood Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

Sponsor | Rogers Group of Funds

Quiet Killing

APTN (APTN)

(WABANOK)

Michèle Rouleau Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

Jumbo: The Life of an Elephant Superstar

CBC (CBC)

(Infield Fly Productions)

Dugald Maudsley, Stephen Dunleavy, Sharmila Choudhury Best Factual Series

The Detectives

CBC (CBC)

(WAM Media GRP Inc.)

Hans Rosenstein, Debbie Travis, Scott Bailey, Jennifer Gatien, Petro Duszara Best History Documentary Program or Series

The Nature of Things: Ice Bridge

CBC (CBC)

(Yap Films)

Elliott Halpern, Elizabeth Trojian Best Documentary Program

You Are Here

HBO Canada (Bell Media)

(M.D.F. Productions Inc)

Peter Gentile, Bill House, Mike Lalonde Academy Board of Directors’ Tribute

Elizabeth Klinck Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

Science Max: Experiments at Large

TVOKids (TVO)

(Breakthrough Entertainment)

Nat Abraham, Ira Levy, Michael McGuigan, Peter Williamson, Phil McCordic, Leanne Brennan Best Variety or Entertainment Special

Gord Downie’s Secret Path in Concert

CBC (CBC)

(Antica Productions Ltd.)

Mike Downie, Gord Downie, Stuart Coxe, Craig Baines, Patrick Sambrook, Patrick Downie, Rachel

Dawson Best Original Music, Non-Fiction

Equus: Story of the Horse – Origins

CBC (CBC)

(Handful of Films Inc.)

Darren Fung Best Sound, Non-Fiction

Gord Downie’s Secret Path in Concert

CBC (CBC)

(Antica Productions Ltd.)

Doug McClement, Sanjay Mehta, Michael Phillip Wojewoda Best Production Design or Art Direction, Non-Fiction

Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen

CBC (CBC)

(Cinemusica, Peacock Alley Entertainment Inc.)

Tarik Mikou Best Direction, Documentary or Factual Series

Jumbo: The Life of an Elephant Superstar

CBC (CBC)

(Infield Fly Productions)

Christine Nielsen Best Direction, Documentary Program

Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas

documentary Channel (CBC)

(Riddle Films)

Larry Weinstein Best Direction, Live Sports Event

2017 Grey Cup

TSN (Bell Media)

(TSN)

Andy Bouyoukos Best Direction, Lifestyle or Information

Carnival Eats – Close Encounters of the Food Kind

Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

(Alibi Entertainment Inc.)

Spencer Ramsay Best Direction, Reality/Competition

The Amazing Race Canada – Sounds Like a Wild Boar

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions)

Rob Brunner Golden Screen Award for TV Reality Show

The Amazing Race Canada

CTV (Bell Media)

(Insight Productions)

John Brunton, Barbara Bowlby, Mark Lysakowski, Mike Bickerton, Sarah James, Kyle Martin,

Robyn Bigue, Ann Camilleri, Guy Clarkson, Catherine Petersen Best Host in a Live Program or Series

Sponsor | Corus Entertainment

New Year’s Eve 2017

CBC (CBC)

(Insight Productions)

Rick Mercer Best Lifestyle Program or Series

Sponsor | Corus Entertainment

Property Brothers

HGTV (Corus Entertainment)

(Cineflix (Property Brothers 6) Inc.)

Jonathan Silver Scott, Drew Scott, Jessica Vander Kooij, Kim Bondi, Dora Fong Best Talk or Entertainment Program or Series

The Filmmakers

CBC (CBC)

(CBC)

Nicole Brewster-Mercury, Exan Auyoung, Eli Glasner, Mercedes Grundy, Nigel Hunt, Ashley Mak Best Live Entertainment Special

The JUNO Awards

CBC (CBC)

(Insight Productions Ltd.)

John Brunton, Allan Reid, Mark Cohon, Michael Bublé, Lindsay Cox, Pam de Montmorency, Tracy

Galvin, Kristine Pleau, Luciano Casimiri, Kristeen Von Hagen Best News or Information Series

the fifth estate

CBC (CBC)

(CBC)

Jim Williamson, Julian Sher Best Host in a Program or Series

Still Standing

CBC (CBC)

(Frantic Films)

Jonny Harris Best Live Sports Event

Sponsor | Dome Productions

Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Sportsnet (Rogers Media)

(Sportsnet)

Sherali Najak, Brian Spear, Ron Forsythe, Ed Hall Best Sports Program or Series

Reborn – Basketball & Reconciliation in Rwanda

TSN (Bell Media)

(TSN)

Josh Shiaman, Rick Westhead, Kevin Fallis, Jason Wessel, Darren Oliver, Roy Janke Best National Reporter

CBC News: The National – Texas Church Shooting

CBC (CBC)

(CBC)

Paul Hunter Best Live News Special

#CityVote: The Debate

City (Rogers Media)

(CityNews)

Richard Bloom, CiCi Fan, Katia Del Col, Espe Currie, Cynthia Mulligan, Francis D’Souza Best News Anchor, National

Global National

Global (Corus Entertainment)

(Global News)

Dawna Friesen Best National Newscast

CTV National News With Lisa LaFlamme

CTV News (Bell Media)

(CTV News / Bell Media)

David Hughes, Lisa LaFlamme, Rosa Hwang, Allan Black, Scott Ferguson



About the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional arts organization in Canada. They are dedicated to recognizing, advocating for, and celebrating Canadian talent in the film, television, and digital media sectors.

More than 4,500 members encompass industry icons and professionals, emerging artists, and students. Collectively, the Academy delivers professional development programs and networking opportunities that foster industry growth, inclusion, and mentorship.