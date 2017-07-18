Toronto’s Festival of Beer Shines A Spotlight on Canada For 2017

It’s time to raise a toast for the star of 2017: Happy birthday Canada! Toronto’s Festival of Beer, presented by the Beer Store will feature a 20,000 square-foot pavilion known as the Canada 150 Pavilion. This area is completely dedicated to the fine tastes of Canada and will pay homage to its great landscapes by giving patrons a taste of the brews and food that hail from coast-to-coast. It all happens July 28 to 30 at Bandshell Park, in Exhibition Place.

“It feels great to be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday at our 2017 festival,” said Les Murray, President of Toronto’s Festival of Beer, “We carefully hand-selected beer from coast to coast to feature inside our Canada 150 Pavilion and can’t wait for beer lovers to experience it!”

The Canada 150 Pavilionat Toronto’s Festival of Beer will offer up the tastes from across this great nation: West Coast, East Coast, Ontario and Quebec. Together, each section will showcase 48 different brands of beer that consist of winners from both the Canadian Brewing Awardsand Ontario Brewing Awardsalong with collaboration brews. The participating breweries are listed below:

WEST COAST

Brewery Name City Province Beer Steamworks Brewing Co. Vancouver BC · West Coast Pale Ale

· Flagship IPA

· Cucumber Ale Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. Victoria BC · Blue Buck Pale Ale

· Solaris Peach Ale Big Rock Brewery Calgary AB · Canada 150 Draft + Seasonal Specialty Brew Central City Brewing Co. Surrey BC · Upper ReachesCollaboration with Beau’s All Natural Brewing Company + IPA Blindman Brewing Lacombe AB · Blindman River Session Ale

· Lemons and Limes Fruited Kettle Sour

· New England-Style Pale Ale

EAST COAST

Brewery Name City Province Beer Garrison Brewing Co. Halifax NS · Juicy IPA

· Irish Red

· Tall Ship Amber Ale Tatamagouche Brewing Co. Tatamagouche NS · Cellar Slammer India Session Ale

· North Shore Lagered Ale Pump House Brewery Moncton NB · Blueberry Ale

· Crafty Radler Propeller Brewing Co. Halifax · Propeller IPA PEI Brewing Co. Charlottetown PEI · Beachchair Session Boxing Rock Brewing Co. Shelburne NS · Vicars Cross Nine Locks Brewing Co. Dartmouth NS · Watermelon Blonde Spindrift Brewing Co. Dartmouth NS · Killick Session Lager

ONTARIO

Brewery Name City Province Beer Creemore Springs Brewery Creemore ON · Smoked Maple Marzen – Collaboration with Sapsucker Maple Tree Filtered Water. Brewed at BATCH Toronto Big Rig Brewing Co. Kanata ON · Found Bikes Ride Faster (Great Lakes Brewery Collaboration)

· Referencing Illegal Activities

· Also one additional Big Rig Brewing Co. brand (To be determined) Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co. Vankleek Hill ON · Quads & Rockers Great Lakes Brewery Etobicoke ON · Miami Weiss Pale Ale Junction Craft Brewery Toronto ON · Hey Porter! Bobcaygeon Brewing Co. Bobcaygeon ON · Dockside ALE Napanee Beer Co. Napanee ON · Blacklist (Ontario Brewing Award GOLD winner for Newcomer of the Year) Blood Brothers Brewing Toronto ON · Paradise Lost Innocente Brewing Co. Waterloo ON · Two Night Stand DIPA

QUEBEC

Brewery Name City Province Beer Microbrasserie Dieu Du Ciel! Montreal QC · Dieu Du Ciel! Roses D’Hibiscus (Belgian Hibiscus Wit)

· Dieu Du Ciel! Aphrodite (Cocoa Vanilla Stout)

· Dieu Du Ciel! P’tit Blanc (Belgian Wit w. Juniper Berries & Lime) Le Trou Du Diable Shawinigan QC · Trou Du Diable La Pitoune (Keller Pilsner)

· Trou Du Diable Baron Noir (Baltic Porter)

· Trou Du Diable La Buteuse (Belgian Tripel) Brasserie Dunham Dunham QC · Dunham Saison Rustique (Belgian Farmhouse Saison)

· Dunham Le Quenche Du Soif (Collab w. Twin Sails in BC) (Brett IPA)

· Dunham Cyclope Iota (IPA) Les Trois Mousquetaires Brossard QC · Les Trois Mousquetaires Saison Brett. (Farmhouse Saison)

· Les Trois Mousquetaires Berliner Weisse (Sour Wheat)

· Les Trois Mousquetaires Gose (Sour Salty Wheat)

The culinary offerings being served in the Canada 150 Pavilion will represent each of these four regions. The East Coast and Quebec regions are being prepared by Matty’s Seafood while the West Coast and Ontario eats are being prepared by Barcue .

Here are a few interesting facts about the Canada Pavilion at Toronto’s Festival of Beer 2017:

Creemore Springs Brewery has partnered with Sapsucker Maple Tree Filtered Water for a special collaboration to create a Smoked Maple Marzen . This beer will debut at Toronto’s Festival of Beer and incorporate Canadian themes like maple, bacon, and of course beer! Creemore Springs has decided to brew this specialty Marzen out of their Toronto Brewhouse and Pub known as BATCH because of its rich brewing history in the city of Toronto.

has partnered with for a special collaboration to create a . This beer will debut at Toronto’s Festival of Beer and incorporate Canadian themes like maple, bacon, and of course beer! Creemore Springs has decided to brew this specialty Marzen out of their Toronto Brewhouse and Pub known as because of its rich brewing history in the city of Toronto. Blood Brothers Brewing was the 2017 winner of best fruit beer at the Canadian Brewing Awards and will be providing their seasonal blend of Paradise Lost featuring mango, guava, yuzu and sauvignon blanc grape juice.

was the 2017 winner of best fruit beer at the Canadian Brewing Awards and will be providing their seasonal blend of Paradise Lost featuring mango, guava, yuzu and sauvignon blanc grape juice. Four of the participating breweries from the East Coast region have never been served in Ontario before.

Napanee Brewing Company was the 2017 Gold Winner for Newcomer Of The Year at the Ontario Brewing Awards.

was the 2017 Gold Winner for Newcomer Of The Year at the Ontario Brewing Awards. Blindman Brewing Company hails from Alberta and has never been served in Ontario before.

Tickets to Toronto’s Festival of Beer are going fast. General Admission, Hoptimize and VIP tickets for Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 are already SOLD OUT with only a few Stay The Night Packages and CLUB TFOB tickets remaining. Tickets for Sunday, July 30 are all that remain for standard ticket levels but they’re selling fast!

For more information on this new experience and to purchase tickets to Toronto’s Festival of Beer, please visit www.beerfestival.ca.

Twitter:@TOBeerFestival

Instagram:@TOBeerFestival

Facebook:Toronto’s Festival of Beer