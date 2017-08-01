Is Back at the Beach This Summer!

Bringing Epilepsy Awareness & More than 100 Buskers to Woodbine Park over Labour Day Weekend!

Epilepsy Toronto is proud to announce that the 18th annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy will once again take place in Woodbine Park in The Beach, serving up its non-stop, action-packed, fun-filled entertainment over the Labour Day weekend, Friday September 1 through Monday September 4.

Since its inception in 2000, the Toronto International BuskerFest has featured hundreds of the best street performers from around the world, hosted millions of amazed spectators and helped raise much-needed funds for Epilepsy Toronto through visitors’ donations at the gate. Now in its 18th year, the event is widely recognized as one of the best and biggest street performer festivals in the universe, and the largest epilepsy awareness event in the world!

The Woodbine Park location provides the ideal space for the festival’s Family Fun Zone, a licensed beer garden, and lots and lots of green, grassy seating with great sightlines from which audiences can relax and enjoy a vibrant and exciting mix of performances from around the globe – over a hundred of the most remarkable street performers on earth!

“BuskerFest is one of Toronto’s most exciting festivals, bringing together one-of-a-kind entertainers to our city, all in support of epilepsy awareness,” said Mayor John Tory. “I encourage residents and visitors to our city to check out BuskerFest over Labour Day weekend.”

“This is one of the most amazing festivals in the world. We are incredibly excited about all of the international and Canadian performers who make this festival come alive and who share their talents in support of epilepsy,” said Geoff Bobb, Executive Director of Epilepsy Toronto. “With the funds raised at this festival through gate donations, we are able to provide much needed support to the 1-in-100 people in Toronto living with epilepsy.”

Join comedians, escape-artists, sword-swallowers, musicians, magicians, fire jugglers, acrobats, aerial artists, clowns and daredevils; over a hundred of the most extraordinary street performers on earth, as they descend upon Woodbine Park for some serious fun! Admission by donation to Epilepsy Toronto. Prepare to be amazed!

Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy

Dates: Friday September 1-Monday, September 4, 2017

Location: Woodbine Park, in The Beach, 1695 Queen St E

(Coxwell Ave. at Lakeshore Blvd. E.)

Admission by Donation to Epilepsy Toronto

For information, visit: www.torontobuskerfest.com

Facebook: at http://www.facebook.com/BuskerFestToronto

Instagram & Twitter: @BuskerFestTO #BuskerFestTO #BuskersAtTheBeach