Summer Ribfests

Ribfest Season is upon us and the Toronto and GTA are packed full of ribfests for you and your family to enjoy! Ribfests are a great way to get your rib fix and spend a day with family and friends. Try the best rib recipes around while participating in the numerous activities these festivals offer, from live entertainment, midways, contests and more! Below is a list of ribfests we’ve complied for the summer season.

JULY July 13-16, 2017

AMACON MISSISSAUGA ROTARY RIBFEST

Mississauga Celebration Square

mississaugaribfest.com July 14-16, 2017

ORANGEVILLE ROTARY RIBFEST

Alder Street Rec. Centre

orangevilleribfest.com July 14-16, 2017

NORTHERN HEAT RIB SERIES – MILTON RIB FEST

Milton Fairgrounds

northernheatribseries.ca/milton/ July 14-16, 2017

DOWNTOWN KITCHENER RIBFEST & CRAFT BEER SHOW

Victoria Park

kitchenerribandbeerfest.com July 21-23. 2017

RICHMOND HILL RIBFEST

Richmond Green Sports Centre and Park

richmondhill.ca July 21-23, 2017

BOLTON ROTARYFEST

Caledon Community Complex, Caledon East

boltonrotaryfest.ca July 28-30, 2017

AJAX RIBFEST

180 Westney Rd S.

AUGUST August 4-6, 2017

ST. CATHARINES ROTARY RIBFEST

Montebello Park

stcatharinesribfest.ca August 4-7, 2017

SCARBOROUGH RIBFEST

Thomson Memorial Park

scarboroughribfest.com August 4-6, 2017

PORT PERRY RIBFEST

Palmer Park, Port Perry Waterfront

portperryribfest.ca August 11-13, 2017

WOODBRIDGE RIBFEST

Woodbridge Fairgrounds

woodbridgeribfest.com August 11-13, 2017

KINSMEN’S ANNUAL BRANTFORD RIBFEST

Cockshutt Park

Brantfordribfest.com August 11-13, 2017

WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE COUNTRY RIB FEST

Memorial Park, Stouffville August 11-13, 2017

CAMBRIDGE RIBFEST

Riverside Park

cambridgeribfest.com August 11-13, 2017

NORTHERN HEAT RIB SERIES – HAMILTON RIB FEST

Gage Park

northernheatribseries.ca/hamilton/ August 18-20, 2017

OSHAWA ROTARY RIBFEST

Lakeview Park

oshawaribfest.com August 18-20, 2017

NORTHUMBERLAND RIBFEST

Victoria Park

northumberlandribfest.ca August 18-20, 2017

NORTHERN HEAT RIB SERIES – GEORGETOWN RIBFEST

Georgetown Fairgrounds

northernheatribseries.ca/georgetown/ August 18-September 4, 2017

CNE RIBFEST

Bandshell Park August 24-27, 2017

RIBS, RHYTHM & ROTARY – GUELPH

Riverside Park

ribfestguelph.com August 25-27, 2017

AURORA’S RIBFEST

Machell Park

aurora.ca August 25-27, 2017

NORTHERN HEAT RIB SERIES – ORILLA RIB FEST

Tudhope Park

northernheatribseries.ca/orilla/

SEPTEMBER September 1-4, 2017

DOWNSVIEW PARK RIBFEST

Downsview Park September 1-4, 2017

CANADA’S LARGEST RIBFEST – BURLINGTON

Spencer Smith Park

canadaslargestribfest.com