ROM Celebrates Opening of Treasures of a Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India with Charity Gala

Philanthropic community raises over $500,000 net in support of the Museum

On March 6, 2019, the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) welcomed more than 500 special guests at the ROM Ball, Ontario’s preeminent cultural charity gala in support of the Museum.

“We are immensely grateful to the many volunteers, donors, and partners who helped make our signature fundraising event a terrific success for the ROM,” said Susan Horvath, President & CEO of the ROM Governors. “It was a wonderful night celebrating one of the largest and most important exhibitions of South Asian art and culture ever presented at the Museum.”

An unforgettable evening of culture and glamour made possible with generous support from Presenting Sponsor CIBC, the spectacular biennial fundraising affair, co-chaired by Deepak and Neera Chopra & Victor and Maureen Dodig, featured a stunning cocktail reception followed by dinner in the majestic Samuel Hall Currelly Gallery, special live performances, and an exclusive preview of Treasures of a Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India, with Lead Exhibition Patron Dan Mishra. This exhibition opens to the public on March 9, 2019, in the ROM’s Garfield Weston Exhibition Hall. Treasures of a Desert Kingdom is organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston with the collaboration of the Mehrangarh Museum Trust, Jodhpur, India.

“CIBC is proud of its century-long history with the ROM as both a client and community partner,” said Victor Dodig, President & CEO of CIBC and ROM Governor. “We are very pleased to support the ROM corporately through a variety of programs and special events like the ROM Ball, as well as through the volunteerism of our passionate and committed employees.”

The ROM was honoured to welcome His Highness Maharaja GajSingh II of Marwar-Jodhpur and his daughter, Baijilal Shivranjani Rajye, at the highly-anticipated event among several notable philanthropists, iconic Canadians, and dignitaries in attendance.

The ROM Ball raised more than $500,000 net in table sales and sponsorships. All proceeds from the ROM Ball will support the Museum’s highest priorities, which help build and share global collections, create knowledge, inspire learning, encourage gathering and spark exchange within the intersecting worlds of art, culture, and nature.