THE NORTH AMERICA INTERNATIONAL MOTORCYCLE SUPERSHOW REVVED UP THE NEW YEAR WITH A FULL WEEKEND OF POWER PRESENTATIONS!

REVIEW

by Pena Carmela Baldassi

The North America International Motorcycle SUPERSHOW celebrated its 42nd year, at the International Centre on January 5th to 8th.

By far, this is Toronto’s largest, longest running and best-attended Motorcycle Show!

With the growing popularity of motorcycles, the Motorcycle SUPERSHOW continues to expand and transform with the industry! The show brought together every type of rider with an interest in the sport of motorcycling at the largest and most comprehensive motorcycle show in North America.

Encompassing all seven halls and featured more than 500 exhibitors, 100 Clubs, Rides and Rallies on display, the new 2018 Motorcycles in massive Corporate Displays and huge dealer displays or the Used Bike Market within the show.

Custom bike builders from across North America competed for $50,000 in Cash and Prizes at The Canada Cup Championship Custom Show Bike competition in Hall 5.

Vintage and history lovers were treated to the Century of Motorcycles Vintage display where 100 bikes from the past 100 years were on display. Attendees enjoyed live bands, and fashion shows, as well as having the opportunity to meet celebrities like Rick Mercer from CBC’s Mercer Report.

It was exciting for me to take part in the Main Stage Fashion Show presented by Terez Leathers. I was accompanied on-stage by comedian Rick Mercer who was decked out in the latest gear, including chaps, which complemented my all-black leather ensemble.

This has become the social event of the sport for motorcyclists of all types.

Known as, “The Big One by the Airport”, for its high attendance, its ideal location and free parking at the International Centre (6900 Airport Road), the Motorcycle SUPERSHOW is a motorcycle shopping extravaganza offering something for every interest including sport bikes, cruisers, motocross, off-road, racing, vintage, touring and custom bikes, as well as scooters and ATV’s.

Making their first Toronto appearance, show attendees came from around North America to meet and get an autograph from the hugely popular Reality Show stars and active Custom Bike Builders, Paul Teutul Senior and Mikey Teutul from the hit reality show; Orange County Choppers.