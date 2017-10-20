Le MAC is the international exhibition Leonard Cohen – Une brèche en toute chose / A Crack in Everything, inspired by the universe, the life and the work of Leonard Cohen. This major exhibit is the first ever to be entirely devoted to this iconic Montrealer, great songwriter and man of letters.

The exhibit will open November 9, 2017, a year after the artist’s passing, and will last until April 9, 2018. The exhibition is part of the official programming of the 375th anniversary of Montreal.

123 exhibition days

18 new works of art

40 participating artists

10 countries represented

+ a series of concerts, events, artist talks and a symposium