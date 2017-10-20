Le MAC is the international exhibition Leonard Cohen – Une brèche en toute chose / A Crack in Everything, inspired by the universe, the life and the work of Leonard Cohen. This major exhibit is the first ever to be entirely devoted to this iconic Montrealer, great songwriter and man of letters.
The exhibit will open November 9, 2017, a year after the artist’s passing, and will last until April 9, 2018. The exhibition is part of the official programming of the 375th anniversary of Montreal.
- 123 exhibition days
- 18 new works of art
- 40 participating artists
- 10 countries represented
- + a series of concerts, events, artist talks and a symposium
When we came up with the idea for this exhibition, we went to seek the agreement of Leonard Cohen, who was thrilled with the project and the angle we were proposing. Given his recent death, our exhibition has taken on a new meaning. It has also become a tribute to this global star. We have a great responsibility to the public and the approach adopted by the artists will definitely be sensitive to this aspect, to reflect both our gratitude and our respect for this Montréal artist.
John Zeppetelli, Director and Chief Curator, MAC