Janak Khendry Dance Company presents World Premiere of Life Eternal

A captivating dance work that explores Immortality and Freedom

November 9 -11, 2017

Harbourfront Centre’s Fleck Dance Theatre

The Janak Khendry Dance Company celebrates its 39th year and Canada’s 150th Anniversary with a unique dance creation that reflects on transcending time and space in a journey to love, peace, freedom and happiness. The world premiere of Life Eternal features an outstanding ensemble of 14 dancers, including Artistic Director Janak Khendry who choreographs this captivating dance work, with music composed byAshit Desai. Life Eternal runs Thursday November 9 to Saturday November 11 at Harbourfront Centre’s Fleck Dance Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Life Eternal is rooted in ancient universal truths embraced by Jain, Hindu and Buddhist philosophies of life. Indian classical dance is the medium that the distinguished Janak Khendry Dance Company uses to unravel these teachings.

The art of seduction, adoration of nature and artful loving devotion to a Divine Being are themes that are interwoven into the dance structure. Life Eternal highlights the quest to attain immortality – decoded as total freedom – transcending time and space, accepting nothing after life except eternal calm on the road to that freedom.

The celebrated Janak Khendry Dance Company had its origin in 1978 in New York and moved to Toronto in 1979. The company has created esteemed dance interpretations about major philosophies and religions, exploring Christianity with John Milton’s Paradise Lost, Buddhism with Women Liberated, Hinduism with Ganga, Kaal-Time,Gayatri and Upanishad, and Jainism in Panchkalyanaka.

These works have been highly appreciated by the public in India, the United States, South Africa, Mexico, Middle East, Myanmar and, most importantly, in Canada. Company members travel abroad as Indo-Canadian Cultural Ambassadors and de facto propagate the diversity of cultures and the unity of Canadian society.

Janak Khendry, the Artistic Director of the dance company, is an internationally renowned dancer/choreographer, professionally trained in four classical Indian dance styles, ballet and modern dance. He was invited to give five command performances for two past Presidents of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, and was one of five artists invited from across the United States to perform for the Vice-President in Washington, D.C. at the inauguration of the CARE and MEDICARE projects.

As a non-profit, charitable organization, Janak Khendry Dance Company presents socio-philosophical works that benefit numerous communities and provides inspiration and mentorship to younger generations.