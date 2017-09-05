Group of Seven Guitar Project film to screen for limited engagement at Cineplex Cinemas

September 5, 6 & 9, 2017

60 Cineplex Cinemas

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection announced that the Group of Seven Guitar Project film documentary will exclusively air for a limited engagement at Cineplex Cinemas this September 5,6 and 9! Showing at 60 Cineplex Cinemas across the country, the Group of Seven Guitar Project tells the story of two parallel groups of artists: Canada’s famous Group of Seven painters, and the seven luthiers who came together to honour their work through seven original guitars inspired by their paintings. Told in one feature-length film and seven short profiles, this music documentary includes jam sessions with some of Canada’s finest guitar players, including Bruce Cockburn, Jesse Cook, Don Ross, Mike Francis, Kevin Breit, Emma Rush and more, alongside renowned guitar makers Linda Manzer, Jean Larrivée, Grit Laskin, Tony Duggan-Smith, Sergei de Jonge, George Gray and David Wren.

As part of the gallery exhibition opening of the Group of Seven Guitar Project,the McMichael commissioned a feature-length film documentary on the making of each guitar by Gemini Award-winning production company Riddle Films. This unprecedented exhibition dedicated to the art of guitar making applauds a formidable group of Canadian artists from a century ago while demonstrating the global influence of a new group of seven that has shaped the sound and form of the guitar.

Tickets to the Group of Seven Guitar Project film documentary airing at Cineplex Cinemas can be purchased by clicking here.

The Group of Seven Guitar Project exhibition is on at the McMichael until October 29, 2017. General admission tickets can be purchased at mcmichael.com.

About the McMichael Canadian Art Collection

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection is an agency of the Government of Ontario and acknowledges the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, and the McMichael Canadian Art Foundation. It is the foremost venue in the country showcasing the Group of Seven and their contemporaries. In addition to touring exhibitions, its permanent collection consists of over 6,000 artworks by Canadian artists, including paintings by the Group of Seven and their contemporaries, as well as First Nations, Métis and Inuit artists. The gallery is located on 100 acres of northern landscape and hiking trails at 10365 Islington Avenue, Kleinburg, north of Major Mackenzie Drive in the City of Vaughan. For more information: mcmichael.com.

