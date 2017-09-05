Film Mode Entertainment Presents The Highly Anticipated 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Premiere of HUMAN TRACES

September 10, 12, 15

Isolation & psychological tension are revealed in this globally relevant suspense-filled psychological thriller showcasing an exceptional cast

Starring MARK MITCHINSON (THE HOBBIT films, UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS), SOPHIE HENDERSON (POWER RANGERS, FANTAIL, THE MOST FUN YOU CAN HAVE DYING) & TIFF “Rising Star”, VINNIE BENNETT (GHOST IN THE SHELL)

Clay Epstein’s Film Mode Entertainment announced the 2017 TIFF North American Premiere of HUMAN TRACES in Toronto on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 9:30PM at TIFF Lightbox Cinema 3 followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers, and talent, with encore screenings and Q&As on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 7:00PM Scotiabank 8 and 12:15PM Friday, September 15, 2017 at Scotiabank 10. There will be a Press and Industry screening at 2:45PM on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Scotiabank 8.

The film hails from New Zealand where it’s receiving numerous accolades for its excellent performances and breathtaking settings, and is the feature directorial debut of Nic Gorman (HERE BE MONSTERS).

HUMAN TRACES stars Mark Mitchinson who’s known worldwide for his performances in THE HOBBIT franchise, as well as newcomer Vinnie Bennett, who starred alongside Scarlett Johansen in GHOST IN THE SHELL, an official TIFF 2017 Rising Star and one of the next generation’s actors poised for international success. Known as “the top tier of Canadian artists,” former TIFF Rising Stars have continued on to receive much success, including an Emmy nomination. The film also stars Sophie Henderson, who has developed an immense following and fan-base from her roles in POWER RANGERS, FANTAIL, and THE MOST FUN YOU CAN HAVE DYING.

“We’re extremely excited that HUMAN TRACES has been chosen to make its North American premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival,” said Clay Epstein, President of Film Mode Entertainment. “HUMAN TRACES is an exceptional and thrilling film; Nic has an incredible eye for detail and takes the thriller genre to a higher level with a new kind of story, captivating audiences from the very beginning. There are a myriad of components that make HUMAN TRACES a competitive and commercially viable film across the global marketplace and is something that audiences worldwide will enjoy.”

Strategically filmed on the southern most point of New Zealand’s dramatic coastline, HUMAN TRACES commences when a mysterious young man arrives on a remote Sub-Antarctic research station.

When secrets threaten the relationship of a married couple working on the island, the captivating story of psychological tension begins. The film fearlessly tackles global environmental issues; a powerful and timely reminder of the devastating price of human hubris.

Between an underlying feeling of isolation and the intense cinematography of the New Zealand shore, the suspense-filled storyline is a mesmerizing experience to which everyone can relate in one way or another.

“We’re thrilled HUMAN TRACES is making its North American premiere at TIFF, featuring a highly adept cast and incredible wild locations that pull the audience right into the film and a mysterious, perilous situation.” Said producer Nadia Maxwell. “The story started with a sense of place. These islands at the bottom of the world in the Southern Ocean, isolated, buffeted by all manner of weather and actively resisting any attempts to colonize it, fascinated me. The humans currently on the island are trying to return it to its original pre-human state but find it hard to fully remove their traces. The film looks at what we leave behind – our footprint, our legacy – and the impact it has on the places, and the people, we live around.” Said director Nic Gorman. Dave Gibson, CEO of the New Zealand Film Commission said, “Nic’s debut feature is a skillfully crafted thriller set in a place few people ever see. Having HUMAN TRACES’ North American premiere in Toronto gives us the opportunity to introduce a fresh, distinctly New Zealand voice to an international audience.”

The film was produced by Nadia Maxwell of Overactive Imagination with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission and Random Films.

Film Mode Entertainment has taken on worldwide rights for HUMAN TRACES outside of New Zealand and Australia.