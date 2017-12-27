2018 Festivals in St. Catharines, Ontario

St. Catharines is the entertainment capital of Niagara! From professional and amateur theatre, fine art and contemporary art galleries, Canadian performing artists, Jazz, Motown, contemporary rock bands to major festivals and events year round. Come join us for such popular events like the Niagara Grape and Wine festival which produces such events such as New Vintage Niagara, the Niagara Wine Festival and the Ice Wine Festival, Canada Day celebrations in historic downtown and in Port Dalhousie or cultural festivals like May’s Niagara Folk Arts Festival, August’s Royal Canadian Henley Regatta, free summer evening concerts in Montebello Park and Ribfest – featuring the “Blues” and Ribs!
The following festivals are presented at various location in St. Catharines and surrounding area.
To January 31, 2018 from 5:00pm to midnight
Winter Festival of Lights
www.wfol.com
Enjoy spectacular illuminations and countless festive events at the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights, Canada’s foremost illumination festival. The most enchanting of Niagara Attractions– the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights- has become a Holiday tradition for over one million visitors from around the globe. Join us for spectacular light displays, the Fallsview Sound and Light Show, Holiday Lights Tours, and over 2 million lights displayed along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and throughout Niagara Falls. There is no admission fee to enjoy them but donations are gratefully accepted with all proceeds used to enhance the lights and displays (a $10 per vehicle donation is suggested). Enjoy brilliant fireworks and a calendar full of festive events as we capture the magic of the holiday season.
January 6 to March 30, 2018
Winter Wonderland Food Tour
Niagara on the Lake
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Where: We meet at The Irish Harp Pub, 245 King Street, Niagara on the Lake, ON L0S 1J0
Price: $55 per person
Winter in Niagara on the Lake can be magical. Bundle up and join us for a a perfect blend of history, culture and of course culinary delights! Our professional and highly entertaining guide will lead you on a visit to a few hidden gems in the heart of Old Towne Niagara on the Lake. This tour is approximately 2.5 hours long and we meet at the Irish Harp Pub and end a block away on Queen Street. Our tour is a 2 km stroll at a leisurely pace.
January 12 – 14, 2018
Twenty Valley’s Winter WineFest
Main Street, Jordan Village
www.20valley.ca/site/winter-winefest
Annual Twenty Valley Winter WineFest brings together Niagara’s top winemakers, chefs and premium VQA wines. The event offers great food, premium VQA wines; red, white, sparkling and Icewine served outdoors on the streets of pretty little Jordan Village. Cozy fire pits and warming stations help you keep toasty; we want you to enjoy winter! Being outdoors is what makes it so Canadian. FREE ADMISSION (except for ticketed programs) and FREE SHUTTLE brought to you by Reliance Home Comfort.
January 19 – February 3, 2018
WINTER DOWNTOWN D’LISH
Downtown St. Catharines Restaurants
mydowntown.ca/events/winter-downtown-dlish
Enjoy some of your favourites or try something new, as participating Downtown St. Catharines restaurants offer fabulous 3 course fixed-price lunch and dinner menus. Make plans to dine Downtown every day during this mouthwatering event. Reservations required directly with the restaurants.
February 9 – 11, 2018
Sportsfest, Festival of Sports
Port Colborne
www.portcolborne.ca/page/sportsfest
It is a city-wide, family-friendly, community Festival of Sports event that attracts participants from across Niagara, with proceeds going to various charities. The Mayor’s Cup Hockey Tournament, indoor volleyball, family skating, ball hockey, trivia and family skating are just some of the events that are traditionally offered to the public. Providing a sense of community pride and spirit with greater awareness of each community group and their contribution to the community, Sportsfest provides recreational activities for all ages, promotes a healthy lifestyle, an opportunity for organized fund raising, and promotes Port Colborne.
Visit www.portcolborne.ca/page/sportsfest for day schedule.
April 27 – 29, 2018
In The Soil
Downtown St. Catharines
www.inthesoil.on.ca
In the Soil Arts Festival brings Niagara artists from a range of disciplines together to provide unique audience experiences. The festival nurtures the creation of new work, showcases talent, encourages innovation, offers learning opportunities for youth and provides intimate and uncommon platforms for audiences to experience work by contemporary performing and literary artists, musicans and media artists. In the Soil is Niagara’s homegrown arts festival and is working to make a Niagara that is self-determining and culturally distinct.
The St. Catharines Downtown Association is proud to be a sponsor of this festival.
June 2 – 3, 2018
NIAGARA VEGFEST 2018
niagaravegfest.com
A weekend of activities celebrating the benefits of healthy, compassionate, plant-based lifestyle. The festival is a celebration the many benefits of a healthy, compassionate, plant-based lifestyle, and showcases exhibitors, vendors, and speakers from the Niagara region and beyond.
Saturday, June 2nd
In St. Catharines and around Niagara Region
- VegFest in the Vineyard. Four wineries with vegan wine and food pairings throughout the Niagara region.
- Vegan dining experience in Downtown St. Catharines
- VegFest themed film at the at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre Film House.
Sunday, June 3rd
Market Square, St. Catharines
- VegFest at the Market, 11am – 6pm
91 King Street (Market Square), St. Catharines
Admission: Free/$2 suggested donation
July 12 – 15, 2018
Friendship Festival
Mather Arch Park, Fort Erie
www.friendshipfestival.com
An international celebration of the culture and heritage shared by Canada and the USA. Events held in Fort Erie include concerts, spectacular fireworks display, crafts, children’s entertainment, heritage and cultural displays, and an excellent midway. There is absolutely NO COST to attend.
