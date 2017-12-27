2018 Festivals in St. Catharines, Ontario

To January 31, 2018 from 5:00pm to midnight

Winter Festival of Lights

www.wfol.com

Enjoy spectacular illuminations and countless festive events at the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights, Canada’s foremost illumination festival. The most enchanting of Niagara Attractions– the Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights- has become a Holiday tradition for over one million visitors from around the globe. Join us for spectacular light displays, the Fallsview Sound and Light Show, Holiday Lights Tours, and over 2 million lights displayed along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and throughout Niagara Falls. There is no admission fee to enjoy them but donations are gratefully accepted with all proceeds used to enhance the lights and displays (a $10 per vehicle donation is suggested). Enjoy brilliant fireworks and a calendar full of festive events as we capture the magic of the holiday season.

January 6 to March 30, 2018

Winter Wonderland Food Tour

Niagara on the Lake

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Where: We meet at The Irish Harp Pub, 245 King Street, Niagara on the Lake, ON L0S 1J0

Price: $55 per person

Winter in Niagara on the Lake can be magical. Bundle up and join us for a a perfect blend of history, culture and of course culinary delights! Our professional and highly entertaining guide will lead you on a visit to a few hidden gems in the heart of Old Towne Niagara on the Lake. This tour is approximately 2.5 hours long and we meet at the Irish Harp Pub and end a block away on Queen Street. Our tour is a 2 km stroll at a leisurely pace.

January 12 – 14, 2018

Twenty Valley’s Winter WineFest

Main Street, Jordan Village

www.20valley.ca/site/winter-winefest

Annual Twenty Valley Winter WineFest brings together Niagara’s top winemakers, chefs and premium VQA wines. The event offers great food, premium VQA wines; red, white, sparkling and Icewine served outdoors on the streets of pretty little Jordan Village. Cozy fire pits and warming stations help you keep toasty; we want you to enjoy winter! Being outdoors is what makes it so Canadian. FREE ADMISSION (except for ticketed programs) and FREE SHUTTLE brought to you by Reliance Home Comfort.

January 19 – February 3, 2018

WINTER DOWNTOWN D’LISH

Downtown St. Catharines Restaurants

mydowntown.ca/events/winter-downtown-dlish

Enjoy some of your favourites or try something new, as participating Downtown St. Catharines restaurants offer fabulous 3 course fixed-price lunch and dinner menus. Make plans to dine Downtown every day during this mouthwatering event. Reservations required directly with the restaurants.