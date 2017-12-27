2018 Festivals in Barrie and Orillia, Ontario

JAN. FEB. MAR. APR. MAY JUN. JUL. AUG.

January 19 – February 4, 2018

BARRIELICIOUS FESTIVAL

Various Barrie Restaurants

www.barrielicious.com The intent of the festival is to allow Barrie residents to try a diversity of culinary experiences in the downtown area. A prix fixe menu at $15 – $25 per person will be offered at each location. Menu will include an appetizer or soup or salad with an entree and dessert. What to expect: Prix fixe full course meals – ranging from $15 – $30

A culinary journey – indulge in multicultural delicacies

New menus – exceptional festival menus with delectable results

Meet established and aspiring chefs

Support your local restaurants, enjoy a great meal with friends and family, and celebrate good food! Three Course Dinner Menu is to be chosen from a select menu at each restaurant. Price does not include applicable taxes, alcohol or additional menu items. Please contact the restaurants in advance for reservations (Visit www.barrielicious.com for the participating restaurant.) Ask about select menu.

February 1 – 4, 2018

FEBRUARY BLUES FESTIVAL

Various Venues throughout Barrie & Simcoe County

www.barriejazzbluesfest.com Shake off cabin fever at the annual February Blues Festival featuring Blues and Jazz music performed by some of Canada’s most brilliant artists. February 3 – 4, 2018

WINTERFEST 2018

Barrie Waterfront, Heritage Park & Memorial Square Named one of the Top 100 Festivals in Ontario, the City of Barrie’s Winterfest is a great way to celebrate the winter season with adventures that the whole family will enjoy. Grab your mittens and join us Saturday, February 3rd and Sunday, February 4th from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Check out the polar bear swim, horse-drawn wagon rides, dogsled rides, lumberjack show, giant snow slide, ice maze, and much more. The Festival of Ice features 300 pound blocks of ice carved into spectacular, themed sculptures. Join in the festivities at one of the many indoor venues too, including the February Blues Festival, Reel Stories mini film festival, tours and family fun at the MacLarenArtCentre, skating at Barrie’s arenas during select times, and storytime and crafts at the Barrie Public Library. The community comes alive with winter fun and celebration. Don’t miss these fun activities and so much more throughout the Winterfest weekend! February 17, 2018

12TH ANNUAL ICE FISHING TOURNAMENT

Kempenfelt Bay – Southshore Centre, 205 Lakeshore Drive

www.icefishingbarrie.ca The Simcoe County Home Builders’ Association will be hosting the 12th annual Ice Fishing Tournament on Kempenfelt Bay on Saturday February 17, 2018. This tournament to date has raised over $400,000 for local charities and community groups. The tournament is held over Family Day long weekend, and no fishing license is required to participate. We encourage families, kids and fisherman of all skill levels to attend. There is $50,000 in prizes and cash given away each year! Example prizes include a snowmobile, a boat and trailer and an ATV. Registration can be done online at www.icefishingbarrie.ca or for questions please call 705-431-5030.

March 1 – 4, 2018

2018 ONTARIO WINTER GAMES

Various location

www.orillia2018.ca/en/index.aspx For the first time, Orillia is hosting the Ontario Winter Games and will welcome athletes, coaches, managers and officials from across the province for this four-day event. The majority of the Games will be held in Orillia; however, proud neighbouring local-area municipalities such as Oro-Medonte, Chippewas of Rama First Nation, Gravenhurst, Midland, Bracebridge and Huntsville will also participate in hosting events. Sports involved within the Games are being finalized; however it is expected the Games will feature approximately 25 different sport competitions including hockey, ski and snowboard, curling, volleyball, sledge hockey, martial arts, wrestling and figure skating. March 2 – 3, 2018

WINTER CARNIVAL 2018

Port of Orillia & Couchiching Beach Park

orilliawintercarnival.ca The Orillia Winter Carnival has been around for many, many years and has evolved with time. No one really knows for sure how long this event has been running, but we have seen photographic proof from as far back as the early 1950’s! Cool family fun for all ages! Shivers ice castle, snow sculptures, helicopter rides, horse & sleigh rides, petting zoo, Leacock kids tent, youth & adult dances, Sunday polar bear dip & more! March 31, 2018 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

DOWNTOWN ORILLIA’S GREAT EASTER EGG HUNT

Downtown Orillia Bring your kids downtown in search of colourful Easter eggs hidden throughout Downtown Orillia! Trade them for chocolates donated by Apple Annie’s at the egg exchange at the historic Opera House.

April 20, 2018 @ 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

EARTH DAY FESTIVITIES

Downtown Orillia Orillia residents will be cleaning up & beautifying our downtown on Earth Day! Come help out and clean up your downtown & stay for the Earth Day festivities happening throughout the downtown core. April 20 – 21, 2018

ROOTS NORTH MUSIC FESTIVAL

Downtown Orillia

www.rootsnorthmusic.ca Roots North Music Festival brings together amazing performers for a weekend of great live music in Downtown Orillia. Historic Downtown Orillia, Ontario, Canada serves as the backdrop for the music festival. Our headline shows will take place at the beautifully restored St. Pauls Centre at 62 Peter Street South. April 21 – May 12, 2018

38TH ANNUAL ORILLIA PERCH FESTIVAL

Lakes Simcoe and Couchiching, Orillia One of Canada’s Largest Registered Fishing Derbies! Over Sixty Tagged Perch worth $500 Each! Plus … Bonus Perch & Thousands of Dollars in Daily, Weekly and Grand Prize Draws! JUST FISH TO WIN !!! Opening Ceremonies

Friday, April 21 – 7:00 pm

ODAS Park, Fairgrounds Road Special OPP Kids’ Day

Saturday, May 06

11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Tudhope Park, Atherley Road Closing Ceremonies

Saturday, May 13 – 7:00 pm

ODAS Park, Fairgrounds Road

May 25 – 26, 2018

14TH ANNUAL BARRIE WATERFRONT FESTIVAL

Dunlop St., Memorial Square & Heritage Park, Barrie

barriewaterfront.ca Annual Barrie Waterfront Festival spring line-up will present live bands from a variety of genres. For your added enjoyment, free outdoor entertainment will be brought to the table: street buskers, a midway with rides, face painting, street vendors, fresh food, treats and contests. Don’t miss this weekend with your family; eat, drink and have fun while sharing in Barrie’s terrific community spirit.

June 2, 2018

CELEBRATE BARRIE

Centennial Park, 65 Lakeshore Drive, Barrie, ON

www.barrie.ca/Culture/Festivals/Pages/CelebrateBarrie.aspx Join in the fun and celebration at Celebrate Barrie! The 13th annual celebration of our community will be held along the beautiful shores of Kempenfelt Bay on Saturday, June 2nd from 10:00am to 5:00pm. This free festival features fun for the whole family including inflatables and rides, animal shows, local entertainment on two stages, historical reenactments, and over 50 community groups providing hands-on activities.

July 6 – 8, 2018

MARIPOSA FOLK FESTIVAL

Tudhope Park, Orillia

www.mariposafolk.com North America’s longest running folk festival features an incredible weekend of music! Emporium, artisan’s village, folkplay area for kids, food, beer tent and more. Tudhope Park, on the shores of Lake Couchiching, 705-329-2333. July 28 – 29, 2018 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

16TH ANNUAL BLUEBERRY PANCAKE FESTIVAL

Barrie Hill Farms, 2935 BARRIE HILL ROAD, BARRI

www.barriehillfarms.com Barrie Hill Farms 16th Annual Blueberry Pancake Festival – all proceeds donated to Hearts & Minds clinical priorities at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre – supporting Advanced Cardiac Care and Child and Youth Mental Health Services Pick your own Fields open 8am-4pm

Market open Saturday 8am-5pm and Sunday 8am-8pm Together with Barrie Knights of Columbus Council 1626, the 2011 event raised almost $5,000 for a worthy cause. Let’s raise even more this year!!!