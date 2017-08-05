Mississauga’s very enjoyable free summer outdoor music concerts at the Benares Historic House.

Located at 1507 Clarkson Road North (905-615-4860), the shows start at 7:00 p.m. every Friday night. Admission is pay-what-you-can. Proceeds help fund the bussing of children to educational programs at Mississauga museums.

ROB TARDIK

Last night, as the sun set on a warm summer’s eve, concert attendees were treated to a terrific performance by multi-award-winning guitarist and contemporary pop/jazz/world/fusion instrumental music artist Rob Tardik (www.robtardik.com/rt) and his band.

Tardik’s first set was engaging. It included songs like Madonna’s, “La Isla Bonita,” prompting some young audience members in the front row to get up and dance.

In his second set, he showed an edgier side as he entertained us with some of his Billboard hits. At one point he waded into the audience, then jumped onto a picnic table, all while continuing to perform.

With each song he seemed to exude more energy right up to the close. It was a good show.

Upcoming artists in the Benares series are…

July 28: Ontario Heartland Chorus (“women who sing a cappella in the barbershop style as well as other genres”)

August 4: Many Feathers Open Air Market (a concert and venue for buying farmland produce)

August 11: Sarah Bégin and Jorge Gavidia Morales (“musicians who navigate traditional and contemporary jazz and Cuban music)

August 18: Bruno Nesci (“Elvis returns to entertain us once again”)

August 25: Age of Reason (“The band covers a broad range of music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and beyond)

New this year …

Before each show (from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.), concert goers can enjoy a park full of local artisans and vendors as they pass through the “Many Feathers Open Air Market” en route to the Benares Historical House.

For more information about the 2017 Outdoor Music Concerts check out https://culture.mississauga.ca/calendar.

Reviewed by Joyce Wilson