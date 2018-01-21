TRAVEL REVIEW

by Joey Cee

How do you describe the indescribable? This is not a movie or a cartoon. It is both and you’re in the thick of it. In fact you are the star.

Disney World at Christmastime is amped up to offer its visitors, at this time of year, an experience that is – well – magical! Albeit, a word used loosely and frequently when referring to the Magic Kingdom, I must concede that it truly is just that – MAGICAL!

I’m proof that you don’t need to be a kid to become immersed in the world of Disney. “It’s my birthday and I’ll feel like a kid if I want to” was my motto – even at 60+. At Disney, thanks to the special badge I was given to wear when I arrived, everyone knew it was my birthday and all staffers greeted me with “Happy Birthday Joey” as I passed them by.

Watching families with their kids in tow, seeing faces of the young ones light up at the sighting of a Disney character is like opening a present on Christmas morning. The experience comes wrapped in all the magic fun you can conjure up during your visit.

Four theme parks make up the Disney World fantasy-made-real empire and each offers a continuous stream of attractions, street performances, stage performances and daily features. These are the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom. Christmas is the most magical time of all with no snow, your choice of light clothing, warm weather and a gazillion Christmas lights to light your way. From the magnificently decorated theme resorts on the property to the shops in the heart of the parks themselves, Disney World lights up to the max.

Those of you who may have a hard time getting into the Christmas spirit do not fret. While there may be no snow, once you are surrounded by thousands of visitors from around the world, your mood soon changes. One look at Cinderella’s Castle and you’re hooked for the remainder of your stay.

Remember when your teachers at school made you line up for recess and everything else? Looking back, I believe they were inadvertently training us for the future, which would require lining up for everything and being patient. Although I prefer to have the Fast Pass for all Disney attractions, I found that waiting in line to enter a particular attraction had its own interactive moments, making the wait entertaining, manageable, bearable, interesting, and educational. There is little time to be bored at Disney World.

In just one day, I managed to see most major attractions, mainly because it’s easier to rush around with another adult than with any number of children. Based on my experience and observations, here is a summary of my Christmas sprint in the land of Disney.

My recommendations for a fun-filled action-packed visit include:

Get a good sleep the night before your Disney adventure.

Get your hands on a map of the park (which is usually available at the information desk at your hotel) and plan your visit park by park, or, go to the Disney World website and set up your My Disney Experience Account in advance of your visit.

Eat a good breakfast because you will need lots of energy before embarking on your journey. There will be a lot of walking involved.

Get an early start to the day so you can take in all you can at a comfortable pace. You will be surprised how fast the day goes when you are having fun.

Wear comfortable shoes and travel lightly if you can. Monitor the weather at all times and dress appropriately. At this time of year it is sometimes cool in the day and cooler at night, so take what you need with you.

Remember where you park. Each section is clearly marked and it doesn’t really matter how far away from the main gate you are. Trams run regularly, with an easy walking distance between stops. They are well organized and comfortable.

Be ready with your tickets and be prepared to have your bags searched.

If you dislike waiting in lines and you can afford it, purchase a Fast Pass. If you have less than four or five days scheduled to visit all the parks, the pass will save you an enormous amount of time. It is well worth it.

Everyone has a camera on their phones. But it is still worth getting a Memory Maker to have your photos taken at designated spots throughout the parks. It’s like having your own personal professional photographer travelling with you. Disney photographers are positioned in key areas and are ready to take photos of you, your family or your friends without leaving anyone out of the image. Furthermore, all photos are professionally taken in minutes with the correct exposure in any pose you like. Just one tap of your wristband by the photographer makes all this happen instantly. All photos of your visit are then made available to you by going to your Disney Experience account and downloading all the picture You will find some surprise animated guests in the photo with you. You can’t do that with your camera.

Take food breaks and experience some of the unique fare that is offered.

Be sure to visit the shops at the end of the day for your Disney souvenirs. That way you can carry your stash straight to your car instead of carrying it around the park unless you are wearing your purchase. At this time of year Mickey Mouse ears in all designs are a must. Christmas light novelty necklaces that light up are popular and partner well with a pair of matching ears that also light up.

Be patient when leaving the park if you are joining visitors at the end of the day. Although there are hundreds of people leaving at the same time, park staff make exiting the park easy and orderly. Follow the directions and you’re good to go.

Be ready to do it all over again the next day!

My first must see visit was “Pandora: The World of Avatar” in the heart of Animal Kingdom. What you see on the TV commercials is nothing compared to what you will experience at this attraction. Starting my visit here was the best decision. Actually, I made a point of returning in the evening to see the gardens of Pandora lit up. It was worth the effort and wonderful to witness. The Avatar Flight of Passage ride is nothing short of exhilarating and full of wonderment. Here you become an avatar and get to ride on the back of a Banshee as you glide through Pandora.

Before leaving Animal Kingdom, I took in the “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” attraction, visited the “Tree of Life”, and rode the fast and exhilarating Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. “Finding Nemo” – the musical, and “Dinosaur” were also treats.

Sadly, and regrettably, owing to time limitations, I had to move on to the Magic Kingdom. Here, City Hall and Main Street were festively trimmed to the max in Christmas light splendor. In the near distance stood Cinderella’s Castle lit up like an ice castle.

As there was no way I was going to get through all the attractions this park had to offer – I made a sincere and calculated effort to make the best of it. The most memorable attractions were “Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor”, “Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin”, “Big Thunder Mountain Railroad” and, of course, the classic must-ride “Space Mountain”.

The highlight of the day (and the entire visit) was the grand finale light and fireworks presentation of Happily Ever After at Cinderella’s Castle where literally thousands gathered around in front of the Castle to watch.

During this nightly extravaganza, Disney stories come to life in a beautifully choreographed sound-and-fireworks presentation that continuously transforms the Castle’s appearance. The event is awe inspiring. The clarity of the music, emanating from surround-sound speakers planted throughout the park, puts you in the middle of the story. At times I felt like a child inside a cartoon expecting animated cartoon animals at my feet and birds on my shoulder. It was definitely a zip-a-dee-doo-dah moment that will not be forgotten.

* * *

The Story of Disney Stories Brought to Life

Literally thousands gathered around Cinderella Castle for an awe-inspiring show that surprised and delighted everyone.

The Stories

Happily Ever After starts with a dream… and takes you on an unforgettable journey that captures the heart, humor and heroism of many favorite Disney animated films, including: Aladdin, Big Hero Six, Brave, Frozen, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Incredibles, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Moana, Mulan, Tarzan, The Princess and the Frog, Toy Story, Up, WALL-E, Wreck-It Ralph and Zootopia

Show Features & Special Effects

This 18-minute show features more lasers, lights and projections than any other fireworks spectacular in the history of Magic Kingdom park!

Throughout Happily Ever After, you’ll witness the many transformations of Cinderella Castle as it becomes a part of popular Disney stories—and is brought to life by awe-inspiring fireworks and rooftop pyro, supportive state-of-the-art projections, brilliant lasers and immersive lighting and a stirring score featuring contemporary versions of popular Disney songs.

It all comes together in a dazzling way — for a fantastical finale to a day at Magic Kingdom park.

* * *

Disney World is a must see and visit experience at any time of the year. I have been to both Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California many times and at various times of the year. They are both forever changing and growing and offering amazing experiences that will be remembered for a lifetime. Whether visiting alone, with a friend or friends or family – there is always something for everybody to enjoy and make you feel like a kid all over again. The magic lives on!

(Additional photos courtesy of Disney World)