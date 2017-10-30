Nov. 6 to Dec. 31

Young People’s Theatre

Young People’s Theatre (YPT) has become known for their joyous Holiday shows and this season’s offering couldn’t be better! YPT presents the beloved musical Beauty and the Beast. Originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, this timeless classic will be presented on the Mainstage from Nov. 6 to Dec. 31.

YPT’s stage version of Beauty and the Beast will feature a stellar cast of 14, including Celine Tsai as Belle and Stewart Adam McKensy as Beast. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“What is there to learn from this beloved musical – this tale as old as time? Sometimes, the hardest thing in the world is to be who you authentically are. And sometimes it takes someone else to bring that out in you. This is a story of hope. Despite appearances, the pretty Belle and the cursed Beast are not what everyone assumes them to be. But their true selves could be revealed – if they can find each other in time.” – Allen MacInnis, Director

Directed by Allen MacInnis, Beauty and the Beast features Damien Atkins, Aaron Ferguson, Neil Foster, Susan Henley, Phoebe Hu, Jacob MacInnis, Stewart Adam McKensy, Dale Miller, Andrew Prashad, Claire Rouleau, Emma Rudy, Zorana Sadiq, Joel Schaefer and Celine Tsai.

The creative team includes Musical Director Diane Leah, Musicians Jeannie Wyse and Jamie Drake, Choreographer Dayna Tekatch, Set Designer Sue LePage, Costume Designer Joanna Yu, Lighting Designer Jason Hand, and Assistant Director Liz Pounsett.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.http://www.mtishows.com/

The Young People’s Theatre Production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice, Book by Linda Woolverton

Originally Directed by Robert Jess Roth

Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions

Directed by Allen MacInnis

ON THE MAINSTAGE NOV. 6-DEC. 31, 2017 | RECOMMENDED FOR AGES 5 & UP | RUNS APPROX. 85 MIN.

Media Opening: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 12:45PM

Community Opening: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7PM

Performances: Tuesdays to Sundays at various times, with 8 performances during Holiday week. All performances open to the general public.

Schedule: www.youngpeoplestheatre.ca/shows-tickets/beauty-and-the-beast/

Young People’s Theatre | 165 Front Street East, Toronto

Tickets: $10-$49, HST & service charges extra; subject to change without notice | Online: youngpeoplestheatre.ca

Box Office: 416.862.2222 x2 | For more information visit youngpeoplestheatre.ca