Soulpepper Theatre shows for 2017-2018

13 Plays Including Two World Premieres, A National Premiere, New Concerts and More

Soulpepper’s 2017-2018 season begins this September with a new look at Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, directed by Daniel Brooks with Oliver Dennis and Soulpepper Founding Member Diego Matamoros, running alongside the World Premiere of Picture This – a comedy of epic proportions – by Morris Panych and Brenda Robins.

In October, Soulpepper presents Cliff Cardinal’s Dora Award-winning solo show Huff. Also this fall, Soulpepper presents the first of two plays by the late Pulitzer Prize–winning American playwright Edward Albee: The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? directed by Associate Artistic Director Alan Dilworth runs this October, with Albee’s A Delicate Balance opening next January, directed by Soulpepper Founding Member Diana Leblanc.

December marks the return of the Soulpepper Family Festival, a family-friendly holiday mix of theatre and music. This year’s lineup at the Young Centre includes Michael Shamata’s beloved adaptation of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, a partner presentation with Toronto’s Bad Hats Theatre and their production of Peter Pan directed by Severn Thompson, and, at the Jane Mallett Theatre at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, a limited encore presentation of A Very Soulpepper Christmas in concert.

Programming in January of 2018 begins with the Tony Award-winning drama Amadeus by Peter Schaffer directed by Albert Schultz.

In March, Alan Dilworth returns to direct the Canadian Premiere of Idomeneus by acclaimed German playwright Roland Schimmelpfennig, translated by David Tushingham. Idomeneus opens alongside the World Premiere of Animal Farm adapted by Soulpepper Academy graduate Anthony MacMahon, directed by Resident Artist Ravi Jain, and commissioned as part of Project imagiNation, Soulpepper’s national commissioning project.

On stage in May through June 2018 is a trio of plays: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom by August Wilson directed by Soulpepper Academy Member Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu; Innocence Lost: A Play About Steven Truscott by Beverley Cooper directed by Jackie Maxwell; and A Chorus of Disapproval by Alan Acykbourn directed by Albert Schultz.

Music programming at Soulpepper in 2017-2018 features new theatrical concerts including: The Secret Chord: a Leonard Cohen Experience; Riverboat Coffee House: The Yorkville Scene; Prohibition, a Concert; and A Moveable Feast: Paris in the ‘20s.

For the first time, Soulpepper will be offering American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances for selected dates of Idomeneus on March 20 and 23, 2018, and Innocence Lost: A Play About Steven Truscott on June 6 and 9, 2018. See the season brochure for more details.

Subscriptions to 2017-2018 programming are on sale as of May 30 at 1 p.m. for current subscribers. Public subscription sales begin on June 12. Single tickets for the unveiled 2017-2018 season go on sale to the public on June 20, 2017.

Soulpepper’s 2016-2017 season concludes this summer, in Toronto, with productions of Vern Thiessen’s Vimy and Billy Bishop Goes to War written and composed by John MacLachlan Gray with Eric Peterson, while VideoCabaret spectacularly conjures the era of Confederation in four tragicomic one-act plays, presented in two parts, with Confederation & Riel and Scandal & Rebellion. From July 1 to 29, Soulpepper will also be on stage in Manhattan making its U.S. debut with a full festival of programming at The Pershing Square Signature Center (soulpepper.org). Soulpepper’s first original podcast series, The Complete 150 created and written by Jason Sherman, continues with new parts until July 1, and the second season of Kim’s Convenience the TV series, co-produced by Soulpepper, airs on CBC this fall.

For details on all of Soulpepper’s programming, visit soulpepper.ca or call the Young Centre Box Office at 416.866.8666.

Soulpepper Programming: September 2017 to June 2018

SEPT Waiting for Godot

Samuel Beckett

Directed by Daniel Brooks On a bare road in the middle of nowhere, two world-weary friends wait. While anticipating, they speculate, quarrel, joke and ponder life’s greater questions. As dusk approaches, two figures appear on the horizon. Soulpepper revisits one of the most significant plays of the 20th century. The confirmed cast includes: Oliver Dennis, Soulpepper Founding Member Diego Matamoros, Alex McCooeye , and Rick Roberts . Waiting for Godot runs from September 8 to October 7, 2017. Opening night is September 14. Picture This

Morris Panych and Brenda Robins

Based upon The Battle of Waterloo by Melchior Lengyel

Directed by Morris Panych For a group of struggling artists, a visiting Hollywood producer could be the key to a glamorous career in show business. Their dreams all hinge on filming a Napoleonic saga in only two weeks. From the team behind Soulpepper’s Parfumerie (Winner Outstanding Production – 2010 Dora Award), comes a comedy of epic proportions. The confirmed casting includes Michelle Monteith , Soulpepper Founding Member Nancy Palk, Robert Persichini, Jordan Pettle, Gregory Prest, Brenda Robins, Paolo Santalucia, David Storch , and Maria Vacratsis . The World Premiere of Picture This runs from September 9 to October 7 2017. Opening night is September 15.

OCT Soulpepper Presents Huff

Cliff Cardinal

Directed by Karin Randoja

A Native Earth Performing Arts production. Produced by Cunning Concepts & Creations After his mother’s death, Wind’s fantastic dream world bleeds into reality when he’s preyed on by the Trickster. With biting humour, and raw imagery, Cardinal’s award-winning solo show shines an unflinching light on life on the Reserve. ★ ★ ★ ★“Strong, uncompromising storytelling” – NOW Magazine

Winner of the Dora Award for Outstanding Production Huff runs from October 16 to 21, 2017. Opening night is October 17 .

Warning – Mature Themes.

NOV Edward Albee

The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?

Directed by Alan Dilworth A shocking play about marital infidelity and the devastation of a family. America’s great provocateur, Edward Albee, invites us to a contemporary Greek tragedy with his trademark subversive humour. Confirmed casting includes Albert Schultz and Raquel Duffy . The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? runs from November 1 to 18, 2017. Opening night is November 7.

Warning – Mature Themes.

DEC A Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens. Adapted by Michael Shamata

Remount Director: Joseph Ziegler Soulpepper’s beloved production of A Christmas Carol has become a Toronto holiday tradition. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three ghosts who help him understand the importance of charity in the holiday season. The cast includes K evin Bundy, Daniel Chapman-Smith, Maggie Huculak, John Jarvis, Tangara Jones, Ellora Patnaik, Krystin Pellerin, Jordan Pettle , and Soulpepper Founding Member Joseph Ziegler . Recommended for ages 8+

A Soulpepper Signature Production ★ ★ ★ ★ “Couldn’t possibly be better.” – Toronto Star A Christmas Carol runs from December 7 to December 24, 2017. Soulpepper Presents

Bad Hats Theatre’s Peter Pan

J.M. Barrie

Adapted by Fiona Sauder & Reanne Spitzer

Music by Landon Doak and Company

Directed by Severn Thompson

Design by Amy Marie Wallace Pirates. Lost Boys. A ticking crocodile. J. M. Barrie’s classic story about the boy who would never grow up is given a lively musical reimagining for kids and kids-at-heart. Recommended for ages 3+ Peter Pan runs from December 8 to December 31, 2017. Opening night is December 12.



JAN Amadeus

Peter Shaffer

Directed by Albert Schultz Genius can spring from the most unexpected of places. Newly arrived in Vienna, eccentric musical prodigy Mozart tries to secure his place at court, while jealous rivals conspire to tear him down. Confirmed casting includes Katherine Gauthier , Soulpepper Founding Member Diego Matamoros , and Gregory Prest . Tony Award-winner for Best Play Amadeus runs from January 10 to February 10, 2018. Opening night is January 17. Edward Albee

A Delicate Balance

Directed by Diana Leblanc In all things – friendship, intimacy, civility – there is a balance that must be carefully maintained to avert disaster. When a daughter returns home and friends move in, Albee shows how easy it is to tip the scales. The cast: Derek Boyes, Laura Condlln, Oliver Dennis , Kyra Harper, Soulpepper Founding Member Nancy Palk , and Brenda Robins . Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama A Delicate Balance runs from January 13 to February 10, 2018. Opening night is January 18.

MAR Idomeneus

Roland Schimmelpfennig

Translated by David Tushingham

Directed by Alan Dilworth The Trojan War is over, but for Idomeneus the greatest struggle awaits his return – a crucible of the soul. A chorus weaves fates and stories into a wrenching lyrical epic from one of Europe’s most exciting contemporary playwrights. Confirmed casting includes Akosua Amo-Adem, Alana Bridgewater, Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster, Laura Condlln , Soulpepper Founding Members Stuart Hughes and Diego Matamoros , and Michelle Monteith . Canadian Premiere Idomeneus runs from March 3 to 24, 2018. Opening night is March 8. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances for selected dates: March 20 and 23, 2018. Animal Farm

George Orwell

Adapted by Anthony MacMahon

Directed by Ravi Jain

Designed by Ken MacKenzie The tyrannical Farmer Jones must be overthrown! How long will the animal utopia last when a charismatic new leader emerges? An innovative new adaptation of George Orwell’s classic satire bites just as much today as when it was first written. World Premiere

Project imagiNation Commission Animal Farm runs from March 9 to April 7, 2018. Opening night is March 15.

MAY August Wilson

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Directed by Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu Chicago in the 1920s is a city on a collision course with change – and through it all plays the Blues. In August Wilson’s masterpiece a routine music recording session becomes the front line for issues of race, power, and opportunity. New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best American Play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom runs from May 4 to June 2, 2018. Opening night is May 10. A Chorus of Disapproval Alan Ayckbourn

Directed by Albert Schultz The intrigues of an amateur theatre company spill from the stage to the pub, as an aspiring actor moves through the ranks of both The Beggar’s Opera, and the show’s assorted players. In his trademark style, Ayckbourn delivers a deeply funny dramatic comedy about deception, ambition, and sexual conquest. The cast includes Ghazal Azarbad, Hunter Cardinal, Oliver Dennis, Christef Desir, Raquel Duffy, Soulpepper Founding Member Ted Dykstra, Daniel Mousseau, Gregory Prest, James Smith, and Marcel Stewart. A Chorus of Disapproval runs from May 16 to June 22, 2018. Opening night is May 29. Innocence Lost: A Play About Steven Truscott

Beverley Cooper

Directed by Jackie Maxwell It’s 1959 in a small Ontario town with summer vacation on the horizon. And then a girl goes missing. Innocence Lost is a riveting take on the Steven Truscott criminal case that rocked the country for decades, and scarred a generation forever. The cast includes: Ghazal Azarbad, Hunter Cardinal, Christef Desir, Daniel Mousseau, and Marcel Stewart. Innocence Lost: A Play About Steven Truscott runs from May 14 to June 23, 2018. Opening night is May 24. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances: June 6 and 9, 2018.

Warning – Mature Subject Matter.

Soulpepper Music: 2017-2018 Concerts

Each original Soulpepper Concert revolves around a time, place, or artist crafted by a team of incomparable performers. The Concert Series is led by Slaight Family Director of Music Mike Ross. Check the season calendar for dates and times.

The Secret Chord: a Leonard Cohen Experience

In this concert experience Leonard Cohen’s extraordinary life and work is remembered and celebrated by a company of remarkable artists.

August 17-22, 2017

Riverboat Coffee House: The Yorkville Scene

Opened in 1964 in the basement of a Victorian row house, the Riverboat Coffee House was a launching pad for Canadian singer-songwriters like Gordon Lightfoot, Ian and Sylvia, Murray McLauchlan, Joni Mitchell, and Neil Young. Mike Ross will music-direct a line-up of multi-disciplinary artists as they celebrate the stories and songs that made Yorkville the place to be in the free loving sixties.

October 6-9, 2017

A Very Soulpepper Christmas

Guests of all ages are invited to a family concert celebrating the sounds of the season from around the globe. Featuring Mike Ross leading an all-star lineup of Toronto’s best musicians.

Recommended for ages 6+

Playing at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts in the Jane Mallett Theatre

December 15-17, 2017

Prohibition, the Concert

Gangsters, flappers, booze and jazz – prohibition didn’t stop the party, it only forced it underground where it thrived. Writer/narrator Albert Schultz and Music Director Mike Ross invite you to the Distillery District for a night of stories and songs from the “dry” days of the Roaring Twenties.

February 9-14, 2018

A Moveable Feast: Paris in the ‘20s

In the decade following the first World War the French economy boomed, and Paris re-established itself as a capital of art, music, literature and sophisticated Bacchanalia…Hemingway, Joyce, Picasso, Fitzgerald, and Gertrude Stein were all there… as was Josephine Baker, Igor Stravinsky, Man Ray and Kiki of Montparnasse. Bienvenue.

March 30-April 6, 2018

Located in its multi-venue home, the Young Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto’s Distillery Historic District, Soulpepper is Toronto’s largest not-for-profit theatre company. Founded and guided by artists, under the leadership of Artistic Director Albert Schultz and Executive Director Leslie Lester, Soulpepper has an integrated mission which includes: industry-leading youth outreach initiatives; the Soulpepper Academy, Canada’s only multi-year paid professional training program for theatre artists of all disciplines; and a year-round diverse repertory season which is grounded in the classics and committed to the creation of new works, new forms, and innovative practices. Tickets to Soulpepper productions are available by calling the Young Centre Box Office at 416.866.8666 or by visiting soulpepper.ca. Soulpepper’s New York programming can also be directly accessed via soulpepper.org.

Tickets for Soulpepper 2017-2018 productions range from $35 to $95 CDN. Tickets for Soulpepper Concerts & Cabarets start at $25. $20 tickets for Soulpepper productions are available for arts workers and deaf community members. Ticket deals for under-30 year-olds are available at soulpepper.ca/stageplay. StagePlay is sponsored by TD Bank Group. $25 Rush tickets and $5 Youth Rush tickets are subject to availability. Ticket prices include a Young Centre facility fee, service charge and HST. Pricing is subject to change.