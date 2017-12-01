January 3-7, 2018
Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts
January 19–23, 2018
Living Arts Centre, Mississauga
January 26, 2018
FirstOntario Concert Hall, Hamilton
Jan 27–28, 2018
Centre In The Square, Kitchener
Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. Shen Yun was established in New York in 2006 by elite Chinese artists. They came together with a shared vision and passion—to revive the lost world of traditional Chinese culture and share it with everyone.
The name Shen Yun means the beauty of divine beings dancing, and that is what the audience experiences. Shen Yun now has five equally large companies that tour the world simultaneously, bringing an all-new performance of dance, costumes, animated backdrops, singing, and music to over 150 theaters every year.