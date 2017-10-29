Everything to do with Sex Show moves to the International Centre

November 24 – 26

International Centre

Get the kids a sitter and park your inhibitions at the door because Toronto’s sexiest party is coming back.

The Everything to do with Sex Show has been a staple on the autumn calendar in Toronto for years, but it is returning in 2017 with a new approach — new dates, new location and a new attitude. Set to take place November 24th to 26th at the International Centre in Mississauga, the Sex Show will offer the same variety of sexy performances, educational seminars and rows of vendors to satisfy your every need to stoke those romantic flames in the bedroom — or out of it, as your tastes may be.

“The Internet has been a game changer, but the Everything to do with Sex Show gives you something you can’t get on a computer screen – real experiences,” says the show’s director, Kevin Blackburn. “Witness live demonstrations, see real dancers, touch and feel the toys that will enhance your love life, ask the experts and get immediate answers to your questions. You can’t do any of that on the web.”

Promoting positive sexual health, the Everything to do With Sex Show will get your date night headed in the right direction, or will provide hours of entertainment for a girls’ or guys’ night out. From starter-level toys and gadgets to kinks and fetishes, it can be found among the rows of vendors, on the stage, in the exhibits or in a seminar.

It’s a licensed show, which means you can grab a drink while you walk around and enjoy the show.

This year’s Everything to do with Sex Show includes:

An appearance by award-winning adult film star Tori Black.

A broad expanse of exhibitors featuring everything from toys to clothing to personal grooming products to furniture to vacations.

Education seminars with sexperts Dr. Jess and Carlyle Jansen.

Live demonstrations.

Sexy and alluring stage performances.

Tickets are available now at tabooshow.com. The show opens Friday, November 24th at 5 pm and runs until midnight, Saturday, November 25th from noon until midnight and Sunday, November 26th from noon until 6 pm.

“The Sex Show is about good sexual health, romance and picking up some education along the way,” says Blackburn. “It is a place where adventurous and curious people can come and feel comfortable. It’s very much a non-threatening environment.”

For more information, please visit the Everything to Do With Sex Show online, follow Everything Sexy on Twitter @The_Sex_Show and Like it on Facebook at /everythingtodowithsex.

About the Everything to do with Sex Show

The Everything To Do With Sex Show provides an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, encouraging romance, personal betterment and all things Taboo. Enjoy entertainment, provocative and educational seminars, unique shopping, fashion shows and LIVE demonstrations.