Let’s Go To The Movies, Let’s Go To Canada Blooms

Canada’s largest horticultural festival returns to the Enercare Centre March 9-18

Calling all movie buffs and garden lovers alike. Get ready to be inspired at Canada Blooms 2018 with an array of floral and landscape designs influenced by some of Hollywood’s greatest blockbusters.

“We are very excited for our 2018 theme, ‘Let’s Go To The Movies,'” says Terry Caddo, General Manager of Canada Blooms. “We cannot wait to see what our award-winning florist artists, garden builders and designers have up their sleeves and how they will incorporate the theme into their creations.”

One of the gardens that is sure to transport you to an alternate ecosphere filled with out-of-this-world flora and space-age elements will be the Star Trek Garden by Melanie Rekola Landscape Design.

“Horticulture is very much a science-based practice and I’ve always had a love for science – and science fiction,” says Landscape Designer Melanie Rekola, “When I heard that Canada Blooms 2018 was movie themed, I saw the perfect place to merge sci-fi with horticulture.”

Also being presented at Canada Blooms will be not one, but three Plants of the Year which come from Proven Winner’s National Plant of the Year Program.

“We’re thrilled that Canada Blooms has graciously agreed to feature our three 2018 National Plants of the Year at their spring festival,” says Marshall Dirks, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Proven Winners. “In just our second year of building this effort, we’ve been pleased that growers and retailers have embraced the National Plant of the Year program, making it easier for gardeners to experience these wonderful varieties.”

The Supertunia® BordeauxTM is the 2018 Annual of the YearTM — a petunia developed by Canadian Ken Lander of Sunrise Greenhouses in Pugwash, Nova Scotia. The other honourees for 2018 include the Primo “Black Pearl,” a heuchera named Perennial of the Year and Spilled Wine, a weigela recognized as Landscape Plant of the Year.

For more than 20 years, Canada Blooms has inspired thousands of festival-goers and the 2018 festival is shaping up to be no exception.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming back many of our exhibitors such as the annual Toronto Flower Show and, of course, our several guest speakers and industry professionals who will be sharing gardening and floral advice on our celebrity stage,” adds Caddo.

In 2017, Canada Blooms saw over 174,000 visitors who discovered the joys of horticulture through gardens, floral designs, Canada’s largest juried flower show and competition, over 100 presentations, special features, as well as 750 exhibitors.

Co-located with the National Home Show, Canada Blooms will take place March 9th to 18th, 2017, at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto. For more information, please visit canadablooms.com. Follow Canada Blooms on Twitter and Instagram @CanadaBlooms, and Like it on Facebook.

About Canada Blooms

Canada Blooms is an annual world-class festival that connects people to the joys and benefits of nature through experiences with gardens and flowers by promoting, educating, inspiring and celebrating all aspects of horticulture. A not-for-profit organization that gives back to the community throughout the year by funding community garden projects around Ontario, Canada Blooms is also dedicated to providing the community with horticulture expertise, education and resources on an ongoing basis.

Now in its 22nd year, Canada Blooms was founded by Landscape Ontario and The Garden Club of Toronto. Each year it is supported by a committed group of partners, sponsors and volunteers. Canada Blooms has been named One of Ontario’s Top 100 Events by Festivals and Events Ontario and One of North America’s Top 100 Events by the American Bus Association. BizBash Magazine named Canada Blooms and the National Home Show one of the Top 100 Events in Toronto in 2017, and named #5 for Trade Shows & Conventions.