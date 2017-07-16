DX Presents EDIT (Expo for Design, Innovation, and Technology)

September 28 – October 8, 2017

Toronto’s Port Lands, 21 Don Roadway

The DX CENTRE is working on an ambitious and unprecedented event that will fundamentally reshape the future of Design Exchange. It will demonstrate the transformative power of design and make a significant contribution to the planet.

Located in Toronto’s former Unilever Soap Detergent Factory, this groundbreaking expo-meets-festival will present 150,000 square feet of interactive experiences and immersive exhibits, as well as talks and speakers programs where globally celebrated thinkers from all disciplines will come together to hatch new ideas. The 100,000 anticipated visitors will be challenged to consider how design, innovation, and technology can positively shape our future and make the world a better place for all people.

Inspired by the UNDP’s 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development and led by a team of exceptional curators and personalities, including design visionary Bruce Mau, the Jamie Oliver Foundation, Carlo Ratti of MIT’s Senseable Cities Lab and more, the curated exhibitions will reflect the theme of Prosperity for All with a focus on affordable, sustainable and smart cities, food sovereignty and security, education that empowers, and healthcare solutions that are truly accessible to all. It will be a curated edit of the best ideas and initiatives from Canada and around the world.

EDIT is generously supported by the City of Toronto and the Government of Ontario, and is designated a signature Ontario 150 project. The volunteer committee includes representation from Communitech, Google, OCADU, Facebook and MaRS, as well as from the City of Toronto’s planning department. EDIT is a truly collaborative effort and we invite you to join us – as a programming partner, sponsor, participant, supporter, ambassador and/or visitor.