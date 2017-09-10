Doors Open Ontario continues this fall!

Theatres, fire stations, breweries, trails and a historic lighthouse are just some of the fascinating places participating in Doors Open Ontario this fall. From August through October, 26 communities across the province will host their Doors Open Ontario events.

Hundreds of buildings and sites, many not usually open to the public, will welcome visitors on weekends free of charge. Commemorate the 150th anniversary of Confederation and experience Ontario’s unique history from a new perspective with themed activities, tours, exhibitions and demonstrations. Visit the Doors Open Ontario website at doorsopenontario.on.ca for detailed event information and interactive tools to help plan your experience.

As you discover Ontario’s stories, share your own through MyOntario – A vision over time. For thousands of years, many Nations and many peoples have called this place home. MyOntario – A vision over time marks this long history by opening a conversation among Ontarians about our experiences, identities, values and aspirations. Capture your Doors Open Ontario moments and join the conversation: heritagetrust.on.ca/myontario.

Doors Open Ontario – recognized as one of the 2017 Top 100 Festivals & Events in Ontario – is a program of the Ontario Heritage Trust, with funding support provided by the Ontario150 program and the Government of Ontario. Since it launched in 2002, this annual program has attracted 6.7 million visitors to explore over 16,700 amazing sites.

Upcoming Doors Open Ontario 2017 events

Belleville and District September 16 East Elgin September 16 Quinte West September 16 Waterloo Region September 16 Carleton Place September 16-17 London September 16-17 Minden Hills September 16-17 Niagara-on-the-Lake September 16-17 Grimsby September 23 King Township September 23 Mississauga September 23 Oxford-Norwich September 23 Wellington North September 23 Brampton September 30 Burlington September 30 Markham September 30 Orillia and Area September 30 Oshawa September 30 St. Marys September 30 Timmins September 30 Halton Region September 30 – October 1

The Trust is an agency of the Government of Ontario dedicated to identifying, preserving, protecting and promoting Ontario’s heritage.