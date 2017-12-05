December 3 – January 8, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Allan Gardens Conservatory

December 10 – January 8, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Centennial Park Conservatory

The Christmas Flower Show is the highlight of the year. The entire conservatory is decorated and filled with thousands of flowering plants, over 30 varieties of poinsettia and amazing seasonal topiary masterpieces made entirely of plant material. On the 1st Sunday in December, the show’s grand opening features horse and wagon rides, carolers, hot apple cider and a visit from Santa. The conservatory can also be enjoyed by candlelight on several weekends. This great annual show was recognized as the “Garden Event of the Year” at the 2015 Canadian Garden Tourism Awards.

Allan Gardens and Centennial Park Conservatory are open 10am to 5pm daily.

Grand Opening Event at Allan Gardens Sunday December 3rd

Grand Opening Event at Centennial Park Conservatory Sunday December 10th

Where:

Allan Gardens – 19 Horticultural Ave

Centennial Park Conservatory – 151 Elmcrest Rd, Etobicoke, ON M9C 3S2, Canada