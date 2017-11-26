Christmas in Casa Loma

150 Years of Canadian Christmas at Casa Loma

Daily – Dec 2nd, 2017 to Jan 7th, 2018*

9.30am-5pm

This December join the Casa Loma staff to celebrate and take part in the holiday magic, by celebrating 150 Years of Canadian Christmas. They are excited to host a wide range of activities and thrilling performances that are sure to be fun for the whole family. Enjoy new shows by famed illusionist entertainer Professor Wick and ice skating performers Glisse on Ice. These spectacles of illusions and wonder will amaze audiences young and old alike. Guests will be surrounded by holiday magic throughout the castle which will be resplendent with holiday décor, including a 40ft tall tree in the Great Hall, designed by Fashion Icon Jeanne Beker and eight other signature trees by talented Canadian designers. As always kids are invited to visit Santa in his castle workshop and, participate in arts and crafts, visit with wintery holiday mascots, decorate tasty treats and much more. Casa Loma will be hosting a toy drop off location for the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish with one dollar from each adult admission during the month of December donated to the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish Foundation.

*excludes Dec 25

Standard Admission Rates Apply. Tickets can be purchased onsite upon arrival or in advance online.

Full Program Details and Schedule Coming Soon.

Casa Loma Canadian Winterland Nights

Nightly – Dec 18th, 2017 to Jan 7th, 2018*

5pm-9pm

Explore the holiday magic of Casa Loma.. at night! Wander through the dazzling lighting display in the gardens and witness famed illusionist entertainer Professor Wick’s holiday themed magic show. Guests will be surrounded by holiday magic throughout the castle which will be resplendent with holiday décor, including a 40ft tall tree in the Great Hall, designed by Fashion Icon Jeanne Beker and eight other signature trees by talented Canadian designers. Families are invited to visit Santa in his castle workshop, visit with wintery holiday mascots, sing along with live carolers, enjoy savory and sweet treats, hot cocoa and much more! Casa Loma will be hosting a toy drop off location for the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish with one dollar from each adult admission during the month of December donated to the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish Foundation.

*excludes Dec 24, 25 + 31 and Jan 6.

Standard Admission Rates Apply. Tickets can be purchased onsite upon arrival or in advance online.

Full Program Details and Schedule Coming Soon..