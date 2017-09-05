Canada’s Largest Show Dedicated to Vintage Clothing and One-of-A-Kind Antiques Returns to Exhibition Place

September 30 – October 1, 2017

Queen Elizabeth Building, Exhibition Place

With everything from retro streetwear and vintage Chanel handbags to architectural antiques and Madmen-era advertising posters, there is only one place for the ultimate selection of vintage clothing and classic antiques: the Toronto Vintage Clothing Show and the Toronto Antique & Vintage Market. Taking place Saturday, September 30 from 10am until 5pm and Sunday, October 1 from 10am until 4pm in the Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place, these two blockbuster shows under one roof will offer a world of rare finds.

“This is going to be another great year at the Show,” said Show Manager, Catherine Knoll. “Our most popular vendors are returning with a treasure trove of items. This includes authentic turn of the century garments from the Fashion History Museum to a full range of classic vintage wedding dresses from Dear Hazel May. And who wouldn’t be excited to see the return of Luxe Touch, home for some of the most exquisite vintage Designer handbags in the world.”

According to Knoll, the popularity of vintage clothing continues to grow and is not limited to one age group. “Vintage clothing shoppers love anything from the older eras right through to the 1980’s.” It also helps that the Toronto Vintage Clothing Show has a vast selection of clothing, accessories and jewelry at all price points.”

The antique market has its own unique appeal. “The Toronto Antique & Vintage Market attracts people who are looking for great decorator finds. More and more, I see modern décor that utilizes a single antique piece as the focal point for the room,” adds Knoll. “Shoppers looking for these types of pieces can save a lot of time as the participating vendors have sifted through mountains of antiques in order to source their stock.”

Toronto Vintage Clothing Show

As Canada’s largest sale of vintage clothing, avid collectors and casual browsers will find plenty to like. The show’s boutique-style booths allow for easy browsing and conversation with the vendors, and with thousands of vintage garments to choose from, it’s easy to spend the entire day trying things on. Whether it’s a sultry Kitten Skirt like Marilyn’s or a flirty little Bolero jacket like Audrey’s, if it was made between 1920 and 1990 – it will likely be on the show floor.

Toronto Antique & Vintage Market

Toronto’s urban vintage marketplace is filled with amazing antique, vintage and retro finds! The event features everything from laid back country furniture to bohemian-style décor – sure to make decorators hearts beat just a little bit faster! Country quilts, Manhattan glass, sixties era kitchen-ware, Atlantic folk art, 20th century lamps, silver accents, crazy kitsch, architectural antiques and classic designer jewellery are some other featured items.

Photo courtesy of www.torontoantiqueandvintagemarket.ca