THE FAMILY MUSICAL WITH A SCROOGE LOOSE!

November 24 – December 31, 2017

Elgin Theatre

Starring Cyrus Lane as Scrooge

with AJ Bridel, Dan “Plumbum” Chameroy, Eddie Glen,

Kyle Golemba and David Lopez

Ross Petty Productions presents the world premiere of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE FAMILY MUSICAL WITH A SCROOGE LOOSE! Holiday hilarity will ensue as this timeless tale is fractured to Ross Petty specifications. Tickets are on sale now for the limited run, November 24 – December 31, 2017 at Toronto’s Elgin Theatre.



Born in Quebec, raised in Southern Ontario and schooled at LAMDA, Cyrus Lane will make his Petty Panto debut as everyone’s favourite Christmas curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge. Cyrus, a member of the repertory company at Stratford Festival, most recently appeared in The Changeling, Timon of Athensand The Madwoman of Chaillot; as well as Twelve Angry Men (Soulpepper), and has a recurring role on the hit television series Murdoch Mysteries.

Christmas Eve, 1850s London (Ontario) and Scrooge has discarded his humbug credo for some new big plans to own the holiday season. “I MUST HAVE THE HOLIDAYS! I MUST HAVE THEM!! I MUST!!!” Cratchit, Marley and all the Ghosts of Christmas are joined by newly minted lovebirds Jane and Jack, a girl group, and a gang of Ghostdusters to teach Scrooge the real meaning of Christmas. With hit songs, high-energy dancing, silly jokes, up-to-the-minute topical references, and hilarious ad-libs, Mr. Scrooge may indeed be won over to the bright side.



Returning after a one year absence is audience favourite and farceur extraordinaire Dan Chameroy (Miss Trunchbull, Matilda) as the wacky and wonderful Plumbum. Last year’s Sleeping Beauty AJ Bridel (Anne, Anne of Green Gables/ Charlottetown Festival 2017) returns to create the role of Jane, Scrooge’s executive assistant. Panto perennial nice-guy, Eddie Glen is back for his 15th Ross Petty Production to play Bob Cratchit, the long-suffering sidekick to an evil master that will scrooge over everyone! Panto returnees include Kyle Golemba (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Grapes of Wrath/ Stratford Festival) as Jack, and David Lopez (Passing Strange/ Acting Up Stage & Obsidian Theatre, Kinky Boots/ Mirvish) as Marley.



A CHRISTMAS CAROL marks the first time Ross Petty Productions, a twenty two-year Toronto tradition, has tackled a classic of the holiday season. With visions of Pantos dancing in his head, Charles Dickens will be rolling in his grave . . . with laughter. As the master storyteller once said, “There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor… and audience participation.” (Well, he didn’t actually say that last part.)

Ross Petty Productions presents

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

THE FAMILY MUSICAL WITH A SCROOGE LOOSE!

Directed & Choreographed by Tracey Flye

Music Direction by Bob Foster

Written by Matt Murray

Set Design by Cory Sincennes

Costume Design by Dana Osborne

Lighting Design by Kimberly Purtell



Elgin Theatre, 189 Yonge Street, Toronto

November 24 – December 31, 2017

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Most evening performances begin at 7pm and matinees at 2pm

For a complete performance schedule visit rossspetty.com



Ticket prices range from $27-$99 Adults • $27-$69 Children under 12

$256 Family 4-Pack

Tickets can be purchased online at rossspetty.com

by phone at 1.855.599.9090

or in person at the Elgin Theatre Box Office, 189 Yonge Street, Toronto

For group discounts call THE Group Tix Company at 647.438.5559

or Toll Free at 1.866.447.7849