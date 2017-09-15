Oct. 10-20, 2017

Young People’s Theatre



Young People’s Theatre (YPT) welcomes Edmonton’s Concrete Theatre along with L’Unithéâtre and their stunning co-production of Bello by Governor General Award-winning playwright Vern Thiessen (Vimy, Einstein’s Gift, Bird Brain). This beautiful parable about overcoming our fears of those who are different from us will be presented on the Mainstage from October 10th to 20th, with French language performances available.



Imagine a time when there were no phones, no cars and no light bulbs – when the land stretched out like a quilted bed and the sky was like an ocean overhead. A lonely young boy named Bern gets lost traveling home from school during a snowstorm. He meets an old woman who has been shunned by the village, and from this chance encounter, Bern makes a discovery – about himself, his family and the importance of compassion.

“It feels like in this political climate, it’s interesting to have a play that looks at not judging people by their outward appearance… but finding out what’s really inside. This seems like a really important message right now, to not judge people, but to get to know them, find out their real story, and welcome them into the community”. – Mieko Ouchi, Director

Bello is based on stories from the Mennonite Ukraine of the 1920s, a world where hard times and struggle are part of daily life, but where the healing powers of humour, love and family ultimately flourish. Set in a fable-like world, Bello is performed in rhythm and rhyme with live sound, much like an old fashioned radio play, with foley (audio) effects presented on stage in full view of the audience.



Directed by Mieko Ouchi, Bello features Onika Henry, Julia Seymour and Zak Tardif. French translation is by Brian Dooley with Production Design by Patrick Beagan and Stage Management by Corben Kushneryk.



Bello recently won a Sterling Award for Outstanding Artistic Achievement, Theatre for Young Audiences.



BELLO

Written by Vern Thiessen

Translated by Brian Dooley

Directed by Mieko Ouchi

A co-production by Concrete Theatre & L’Unithéâtre presented in English and in French

ON THE MAINSTAGE OCT. 10-20, 2017 | RECOMMENDED FOR AGES 6-9

Runs approximately 50 minutes

Media opening: Wednesday, October 11 at 1 PM

Performances: Oct. 10 at 1PM (in French)| Oct. 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 at 10:30AM & 1PM

Oct. 13 & 20 at 10:30AM (both in French) | Oct. 14 & 15 at 2PM

Schedule: http://www.youngpeoplestheatre.ca/shows-tickets/bello/

Young People’s Theatre | 165 Front Street East, Toronto

Tickets: $10-$34 each, HST & service charges extra

Online: youngpeoplestheatre.ca | Prices subject to change without notice

Box Office: 416.862.2222 x2 | For more information visit youngpeoplestheatre.ca