Youth Day Toronto 2017

July 23, 2017

Dundas Square

YD T.O is a FREE annual festival celebrating the positive achievements of young people showcasing their MUSIC, DANCE, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, FASHION & FILM in front of some 35,000 visitors! Held in the downtown core of Toronto at Yonge-Dundas Square, with a Yonge Street closure from Dundas to Shuter streets, the event features 12 hours of non-stop performances on 2 outdoor stages plus the tented YD Art Gallery.

YD | T.O is not just a one-day event, but rather a year-round initiative. Youth participants also partake in events leading up to the July festival including auditions, press conferences, meetings, fundraising events, promotional video shoots, media interview sessions, etc. The initiative allows our youth to develop skills, obtain new knowledge, stay busy and active, connect and network with both peers and mentors that help empower them to pursue their passion.

For more information, visit www.yd-toronto.com.