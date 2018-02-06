February 16-25, 2018

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Founder and CEO Christian Von Koenigsegg to present the World Record beating Koenigsegg Agera RS in Canada for the first time

The Canadian International AutoShow is pleased to announce that the fastest production car on the planet, the owner of five world speed records, the Koenigsegg Agera RS supercar, will be a feature attraction at the annual show, which opens this year on February 16 to 25.

While the Agera RS will have made its North American auto show debut a month earlier at Detroit, the Canadian International AutoShow is going it one better. As well as the car, Toronto has attracted the founder and CEO of the Swedish high-performance manufacturer Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Christian von Koenigsegg. who will address reporters on Media Day February 15 and introduce the bullet car to their new Canadian market.

“The growth of Koenigsegg Automotive (he founded the company in 1994) is a source of inspiration for many, not just my family and our employees in Sweden,” said Christian von Koenigsegg.

About coming to the Canadian International AutoShow, he added: “It is truly a pleasure for our company to make our Canadian debut this year, to share this wonderful car with our enthusiast community.

“Thanks to our partners at Weissach Performance (the exclusive Canadian distributors for Koenigsegg), our first Canada-bound vehicles are nearing delivery and we look forward to seeing the first Koenigseggs on Canadian roads in the very near future.”

On Nov. 4, 2017, Koenigsegg AB took the Agera RS to the Nevada desert and smashed five existing production car speed records to smithereens. The new marks set that day include:

The highest top speed achieved by a production vehicle (two-way average) – 447.19 km/h (277.87 miles an hour);

Zero to 400 km/h – 33.29 seconds;

Flying kilometre on a public road (two-ay average) – 445.63 km/h (276.9 mph);

Flying mile on a public road (two-way average) – 444.76 km/h (276.36 mph);

Highest speed achieved on a public road (single direction) – 457.94 km/h (284.55 mph).

Said AutoShow General Manager Jason Campbell: “We’re very pleased that Koenigsegg have chosen to present this special record-setting car at the Canadian International AutoShow, and welcome Christian to share his remarkable story about a small brand challenging and beating the world’s automotive heavyweights. It marks a trend we’re seeing for rare exotic supercars like the Agera RS to seek a prominent role in our Show’s opening day activities – one that makes sense given Toronto’s international profile and status as the fourth largest consumer market in North America.”

The Koenigsegg Agera RS follows on from Aston Martin’s North American reveal of their Valkyrie Supercar concept to lead-off 2017’s media day activities, and Ford’s presentation of their GT Supercar to open media day in 2015.

The Koenigsegg Agera RS’ world record run was recently hailed by the Wall Street Journal as ‘The most memorable automotive story of 2017′, and Canadian AutoShow attendees will be able to see the actual record setting car on display for the duration of the Show in Auto Exotica on the 100 Level of the convention centre’s North Building from February 16th to 25th.

About the Canadian International AutoShow

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country’s largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive boasting more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles. Nearly 340,000 attended the 2017 show.