“We Will Rock You” North American Tour to Play Toronto

February 7, 2020

Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)

“A concert is not a live rendition of our album. It’s a theatrical event!” – Freddie Mercury

With the recent Oscar®-winning film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the music of Queen is more popular than ever. Many of those hits were compiled into a rock musical experience, WE WILL ROCK YOU, which will be hitting the road once again for a North American tour.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Produced by Annerin Theatricals, tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 5, 10AM.

While WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it’s also a creative cautionary tale for the cyber age. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen’s concerts.

WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n’ roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock ‘n roll.

Over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton (Love Never Dies, “Blackadder, “Mr. Bean”). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen’s biggest hit songs including: “We Are the Champions,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want To Break Free,” “Somebody To Love,” “Killer Queen,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Under Pressure,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites The Dust” and, of course, “We Will Rock You.”

Casting for the tour is currently underway.

For more information on WE WILL ROCK YOU visit http://www.queenonline.com/wwry

Annerin Theatricals presents

WE WILL ROCK YOU

Friday, February 7, 2020

Meridian Hall (formerly the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)

1 Front Street East, Toronto

Ticket prices range from $72.89-$128.39

(Prices include HST. Additional service/delivery fees may apply)

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 5, 10AM and will be available online at ticketmaster.ca, by calling 1-855-872-7669, or in person at the following TO Live box offices:

St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts Box Office 27 Front St. E.,

Monday-Friday, 12pm – 6pm

Toronto Centre for the Arts Box Office, 5040 Yonge St.,

Tuesday-Saturday 1pm-6pm

Ticketmaster phone lines operate 9:30am – 8pm Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 8pm Sundays and holidays. On-line sales operate 24 hours per day.