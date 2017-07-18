Featuring A Star-Studded Line Up Of Toronto Chefs And Mouth-Watering Culinary Offerings

Toronto’s Festival of Beer, presented by the Beer Store announced a culinary experience like no other. The festival will welcome an astounding roster of Chefs and restaurants that are leading the way in Toronto’s thriving food scene. Patrons are invited to #TasteTFOB on July 28 to 30 at Bandshell Park, in Exhibition Place and should act fast because tickets for Friday and Saturday are nearly sold out! #TasteTFOB is in partnership with Labatt Breweries of Canada and TO Finest.

“The food element at Toronto’s Festival of Beer continues to grow each year and that’s because we’ve been fortunate enough to have such strong support by the best Chefs and restaurants in this city,” said Les Murray, President of Toronto’s Festival of Beer, “Just take a look at our Grilling Tent lineup! It’s made up of the top names in Toronto’s culinary scene which is why it’s a can’t miss for any foodies out there!”

These renowned experts in the culinary craft will serve up their knowledge on delicious recipes in the Grilling Tent while pairing them with some of their favourite brews. The theme for this year is Canada so fans can definitely expect to see a strong influence in Canadiana cuisine to tie in to the Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations. Below is the full stage schedule and roster of Chefs and participating food purveyors at Toronto’s Festival of Beer 2017.

Friday, July 28, 2017:

4:30PM – Chef Matt Dean Pettit (Matty’s Seafood)

5:30PM – Chef Carl Heinrich (Richmond Station)

6:30PM – Chef Lindsay Greflund (TKO Cakes)

7:30PM – Chef Julie Marteleira (Leña Restaurante)

8:30PM – Chef Ted Reader (Ted’s World Famous BBQ)

Saturday, July 29, 2017:

1:30PM – Chef Alida Soloman (Tutti Matti)

2:30PM – Maître Fromager Afrim Pristine (Cheese Boutique)

3:30PM – Chef Jason Bangerter (Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa)

4:30PM – Chef Michele Forgione (Impasto)

5:30PM – Chef Craig Harding (Campagnolo Toronto / La Palma)

Sunday, July 30, 2017:

1:30PM – Chef Matthew Sullivan (Real Sports Bar & Grill)

2:30PM – Chef Matt Basile (Fidel Gastro’s / Lisa Marie)

3:30PM – Chef Alexandra Feswick (The Drake Hotel)

4:30PM – Ivana Raca (Raca Café & Bar / Ufficio)

5:30PM – Victor Barry (Piano Piano / Café Cancan)

Food Purveyors: