2018 Toronto Winter Brewfest returns for the third year

March 2-3, 2018
Enercare Centre
For a third year, lovers of craft beer are invited to inside Enercare Centre’s Heritage Court at Exhibition Place to celebrate brewing wealth in a warm and festive atmosphere of the 2018 Toronto Winter Brewfest. Sample more than 150 beers crafted from brewers from across Ontario and Quebec. In a warm and festive setting, discover a wide range of local craft breweries and nibble on delicious gourmet food from Toronto’s best food trucks.
Session 1, Friday, March 2: 6 PM — 1 AM
Session 2, Saturday, March 3: 6 PM — 1 AM