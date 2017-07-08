Over 300 contemporary artists showcase their work at Canada’s largest & longest running juried outdoor exhibition

The Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition celebrates its 56th year as Canada’s largest and longest running outdoor art exhibition from July 14-16, 2017 at Nathan Phillips Square. This free public event showcases works by over 320 contemporary visual artists, ranging from painting, photography and mixed media to jewellery and ceramics, and attracts 100,000 visitors.

Friday July 14 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

5:00PM Special Performance by Batucada Carioca

5:30PM 2017 Exhibition Awards Ceremony

Saturday July 15 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

11:00 AM Art Tour: Exhibition Top Awards with Marci Kroft, Art Consultant

11:00 AM Power Kids’ Toronto Time Travellers hands-on workshop in the Family Area

12:30 PM Power Kids’ Toronto Time Travellers hands-on workshop in the Family Area

1:00 PM ArtTour: Jurors’ Picks with Taiga Lipson of Olga Korper Gallery

2:00 PM dance like no one is watching – Pre-Mix #5 by Meagan O’Shea

2:00 PM Power Kids’ Toronto Time Travellers hands-on workshop in the Family Area

3:00 PM dance like no one is watching – Pre-Mix #5 by Meagan O’Shea

4:00 PM #BeerChats: Social Commentary Through Art with the artists of the Eyes of Society

Sunday July 16 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

11:00 AM Art Tour: Exhibition Top Awards with Marci Kroft, Art Consultant

11:00 AM Power Kids’ Toronto Time Travellers, hands-on workshop in the Family Area

12:30 PM Power Kids’ Toronto Time Travellers, hands-on workshop in the Family Area

1:00 PM Art Tour: Emerging Artists to Watch with Geneviève Wallen of Xspace

2:00 PM dance like no one is watching – Pre-Mix #5 by Meagan O’Shea

2:00 PM Power Kids’ Toronto Time Travellers, hands-on workshop in the Family Area

3:00 PM dance like no one is watching – Pre-Mix #5 by Meagan O’Shea

4:00 PM #BeerChats: Beyond Gallery Walls: From Beer Bottles to Tech Startups with Tammy Yiu of Partial Gallery

4:45 PM Closing Remarks & Announcement of Winner of People’s Choice Award