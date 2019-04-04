Toronto Kids Fashion Week To Present Hottest Upcoming Trends

June 1, 2019 from 2 pm to 7pm

Daniels Spectrum

585 Dundas St E

After last year’s tremendous success, Toronto Kids Fashion Week is back and ready for the 2019/2020 fall/winter season!

Toronto Kids Fashion Week was founded on the premise of bringing the fashion world to children, who are typically not acknowledged or particularly emphasized by the greater fashion industry, and has rapidly become the premiere event for kids’ fashion in Toronto as the only platform that connects designers directly to the kidswear industry. On a greater scale, Toronto Kids Fashion Week intends to shine a spotlight on fashion, art, and culture to create a meaningful and memorable impact for brands, industry insiders, buyers, retailers, influencers, and the media through runway shows and special presentations.

Your attendance at this stupendous event will guarantee you the opportunity to be the first to scope out the most chic, new trends directly from the hottest brands in children’s style at the most important children’s fashion event of the season. Inside sources have shared that you can expect to see quirky looks featuring patterns reminiscent of the 60s and the 90s highlighted in the featured collections. That’s just a sliver of the new trends that the show has to offer, so you’ll have to come to the show to see them as well as the rest of the trends in action!

This is an experience that will not only give you insider access to the latest looks, but also the latest lookers, as Toronto Kids Fashion week is not solely about the trends and clothing styles: it is also held to showcase and introduce the fresh faces of bright young up-and-coming models who are eager to break into the industry. Toronto Kids Fashion Week also recognizes the importance of social responsibility, making a point of exemplifying how inclusion is always in fashion, and bullying is not a good look on anybody, which is why the show will feature models of diverse cultures and backgrounds, and there will be a special segment dedicated to anti-bullying efforts. In addition to this, the event will also feature a fundraising booth at which patrons may donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that helps make the wishes and dreams of critically ill children come true.

This event is open to industry professionals as well as the public, so if you’ve got a passion for fashion and want to check out the most important Toronto kids’ fashion event of the season, get your tickets at https://www.tkfw.ca/tickets or at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-kids-fashion-week-2019-tickets-59133642316 .Mark it on your calendar, and prepare to be blown away.