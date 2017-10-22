November 4-5, 2017

Toronto Reference Library “Chocolate Salons”

It’s going to be another great CHOCOLATE SUNDAY!

The 7th edition of the Toronto International Luxury Chocolate Show returns as the only show of its kind in Canada to exclusively feature and celebrate everything chocolate under one climate-controlled roof in a luxuriously appointed venue. A diverse array of fine chocolates and chocolate-inspired products will be featured. Various vendors will be displaying, sampling and selling their fine chocolate products – many at show prices – just in time Christmas.

What Can I Do and See There?

Highlight features of the show include: The Chocolate Makers Demonstration Stage, Chocolate Marketplace, The FREE Chocolate Making Classes, Chocolympics Chocolate Eating Contests and Games, Free Draws, Wine and Chocolate Pairing, Chocolate Book Store, Chocolate Discoveries, Make Your Own Custom Chocolate Bar … and more!

This year The Luxury Chocolate Show is once again the wrap-up event of the 30-day long 2017 Toronto Chocolate Festival. Other festival highlights include Chocolate Afternoon Tea, Christmas Chocolate + Pastry Fair and much more including the Chocolicious Passport Coupons. Check out All the Chocolate Festival Events. 30-days of decadence and chocolate delight for you and your friends to enjoy at www.TorontoChocolateFestival.com