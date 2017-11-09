November 16 to December 23, 2017

Distillery Historic District,

torontochristmasmarket.com

Visitors to the Toronto Christmas Market will be immersed in a unique atmosphere that brings Ontario’s best and most unique craftspeople, artists and artisans, together with an international roster of world-class vendors.

Here you can buy all kinds of Christmas merchandise and gifts, especially traditional items such as crib figurines, toys, wood carvings, hand made ornaments, candles and holiday memorabilia. Many are difficult to resist, as will be the glass of delicious mulled wine and the baked goods that are very welcome on crisp winter days. The ambiance is further enhanced by the aromas of roasted nuts, grilled sausages and other tasty snacks.

This year’s festival will feature a diverse lineup of entertainment, multiple interactive installations with a focus on coming together and, well, of course, Santa and his elves. Other highlights of the festival include one of the city’s largest real Christmas trees, hundreds of unique and locally handcrafted products and an eclectic mix of European and Canadian foods and classic festive drinks.