There’s No Place Like ROM for the Holidays

ROM for the Holidays turns the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) into a fun-filled winter wonderland for families from Tuesday, December 26, 2017 to Sunday, January 7, 2018. Featuring extended hours and themed activities, kids and parents alike will explore art, culture, and nature with programming inspired by the upcoming feature exhibitions VIKINGS: The Exhibition, Christian Dior, and Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

ROM for the Holidays Gift Ideas

Give the gift of the ROM year-round to family and friends with a ROM Membership. Members enjoy free, unlimited access to galleries and special exhibitions, plus exclusive previews, tours, lectures, and discounts.

For that special someone asking for a dinosaur this holiday, help bring Zuul crurivastator, a new species of armoured dinosaur, back to life. Starting on October 17, you can make a contribution to the Zuul Research Project on behalf of a loved one. This memorable gift for dino-fans includes exclusive perks and a unique chance to be a part of this landmark ROM discovery.

Mark your calendars!

ROM for the Holidays hours of operation are as follows:

Date Hours Tuesday, December 26 to

Saturday, December 30, 2017 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Sunday, December 31, 2017 10:00 am to 5:30 pm Monday, January 1 to

Saturday January 6, 2018 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Sunday, January 7, 2018 10:00 am to 5:30 pm

*Note: The ROM is closed on December 25, 2017