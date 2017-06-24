Theatre Passe Muraille announces its 2017/2018 season

Since 1968, Theatre Passe Muraille has been making art that goes beyond walls. Over the years that term has meant a lot of different things. It’s meant showcasing under-represented voices. It’s meant manufacturing personal experience into theatre. It’s been a constant attempt to make work that is relevant to today’s ideas and issues. Theatre should not be limited to boundaries, metaphorically or literally. These are the values we’ve developed over our rich history. They are using these values to look toward their future.

Theatre Passe Muraille (Theatre Beyond Walls) was born inside the demon brain of Jim Gerrard. It was in March 1968, at the notoriously anarchic Rochdale College in Toronto, that Jim conceived of our renegade theatre. TPM was his revolutionary response to a lack of Canadian voices within our national theatre scene. Jim’s progressive idea was: that “producing plays that are new and different and thought-provoking is more important than trying to increase the size and prestige of the organization.” On our 50th Anniversary we still focus on producing plays that are thought-provoking. This season we are staging stories about people who are searching for a home.

We’d also like to highlight the continuation of our 50th Anniversary Celebration plays. This year Nina Lee Aquino will be directing Michael Healey’s iconic script The Drawer Boy. It’s an important piece to TPM and to Canadian Theatre as a whole. We couldn’t be more excited to see Nina’s interpretation. The season also puts a spotlight on the spirit of collaboration that has been a driving force for our theatre. We have a number of incredible guest companies bringing their work into our walls, as well as an unprecedented collaboration with Buddies in Bad Times, where two venued companies are co-producing shows outside of their respective theatres. It’s not typical, sure, but nothing at TPM ever is. We’re looking forward to sharing the shows with you.

– Andy McKim