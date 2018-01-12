January 24 to 28, 2018

Berkeley St. Theatre (Upstairs)

Théâtre français de Toronto (TfT) presents Le Dire de Di (The Telling of Tell), a one-woman show co-produced with Ottawa’s Théâtre La Catapulte. The play takes the stage at the Berkeley Street Theatre in Toronto from January 24 to 28, 2018 (with English surtitles) before moving to the National Arts Center French Theatre in Ottawa from January 31 to February 3, 2018.

This is the first time that TfT has staged an original production by one of its playwrights in residence. Long recognized as one of the most important francophone playwrights in Ontario and Canada, Michel Ouellette is the recipient of numerous literary prizes, including the Governor General’s Award, the Consulate General of France Award in Toronto, the Trillium Award and the Michel Tremblay Award. This marks the fourth time that Joël Beddows has directed an original play by the creator of Le Testament du couturier, considered a seminal work in the Canadian theatrical repertoire.

At thesametime a poetic tale and a fable of fantasy, Le Dire de Di (The Telling of Tell) transports us to a world of memories frozen in time that are brought to life by Diane (“Di”), as interpreted by the brilliant Marie-Ève Fontaine. Bit by bit, this play reveals the intimate thoughts of a wild child as it lifts the veil on the life of a family threatened with eviction by a mining company intent on exploiting their land.

Le Dire de Di (The Telling of Tell) is also an innocent and sublime story about love that can’t survive the destruction of its habitat. Di falls in love with Peggy Bellatus, a representative of the mining company sent to negotiate the terms of the family’s departure. As this impossible love falls apart, piece by piece, the family home collapses as well, bringing down with it all their unspoken secrets.

With rich and colorful language, Michel Ouellette’s play offers us a troubling story and proves that the most amazing tales are often the simplest.

In French (with surtitles in English): January 24 to 28, 2018



Berkeley St. Theatre (Upstairs) | 26 Berkeley Street, Toronto

Premiere : Friday, January 26 at 8PM

Tickets: Regular: $ 26 – $ 49 | Senior: $ 26 – $ 42 | Under 30 & Artists: $ 19 – $ 25 | Pay what you can on Wednesday and Thursday | Saturday rush: $ 20 at the door | Group rate for 8 or more: $ 25 per ticket

Box office: 416.534.6604 or theatrefrancais.com