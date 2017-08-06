TD Markham Jazz Festival confirmed artists!

August 16 to 20, 2017

Main Street Unionville | Main Street Markham

From a small community gathering with big dreams, the TD Markham Jazz Festival has grown into a respected, wide-reaching event, and a must-see stop on the Ontario circuit of live jazz and music festivals each summer.

Returning attendees know to expect an inspiring cultural experience from start to finish. They enjoy the charm of historic Unionville and its excellent restaurants as they savour the variety of jazz and blues presented on three stages and in half a dozen hot spots along Main St. There’s something to suit every taste. And, thanks to our valued sponsors and grant providers, Thursday through Sunday is all FREE!

This year, to celebrate our 20th festival, we are expanding to include programming at the Millennium Bandstand on Thursday night, August 17. That means our Opening Night Concert (the Festival’s only ticketed event) will take place on August 16. Stay tuned for details on this very special evening.

So, mark your calendars for all these dates. Here are a few early announcements to whet your appetite for fabulous live jazz and blues – just a few of the 30+ performances scheduled!

Shakura S’Aida – Thursday, August 17 – 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm at the Millennium Bandstand

Juno-nominated singer Shakura S’Aida (“Shack-ooo-ra Sigh-ee-da”), returns to the TD Markham Jazz Festival to help us celebrate 20 years of jazz excellence!

Shakura is a versatile vocalist and consummate entertainer who has blown audiences away with her scorching vocal style, uncanny ability to deliver powerful, original songs and to get deep into the guts of the most venerable standard. She has been thrilling audiences with her powerful pipes for years and most recently as a guest host on CBC Radio 2’s Weekend Morning.

Manteca – Friday, August 18 – 9:30 to 11:00 pm at the Millennium Bandstand

Manteca has been a pan-cultural mash-up since it started in Toronto in 1979. Drawing on musical influences throughout the Americas, this nine-member artists’ collective has been an international innovator at creating original music composed and arranged using the roots of world, jazz and orchestral music. Manteca has shared stages with Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald and Van Morrison. The group has been a finalist for the Juno Awards four times and won the Juno for best instrumental once.

Carol Welsman – Saturday, August 19 – 5:00 to 6:30 pm at the Millennium Bandstand

Carol Welsman is an internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist and pianist whose expressive vocal styling and dynamic stage presence has captivated audiences around the world. Carol’s grandfather was the founder and first conductor of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Her numerous achievements include the receipt of six Juno Award nominations. She describes her latest album, “Alone Together,” as her “truest to the jazz art form to date.” Carol performs worldwide and has charmed such luminaries as U.S. President Bill Clinton, Gordon Lightfoot and Stevie Wonder.

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – Sunday, August 20 – 1:00 to 2:30 pm at the Millennium Bandstand

Samantha Martin is an artist of extraordinary power, gravitas and deep-seated emotion. On first listen, one is immediately struck by the awesome presence and sheer magnitude of her other worldly voice. Cigarette-ravaged and whiskey-soaked in the extreme, Martin’s pipes are capable of conveying an infinite range of emotions. Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar released the debut album, “Send the Nightingale” to glowing reviews by fans and critics alike. They were nominated for four Maple Blues Awards in 2016.

About TD Markham Jazz Festival

The TD Markham Jazz Festival is a not-for-profit organization with a mandate to enrich cultural life in the region by bringing emerging and established jazz artists to Markham for all to enjoy. Established in 1998, the festival draws more than 25,000 residents and visitors to the streets of Unionville during the third weekend in August. Local and international artists deliver over 30 open-air performances during the weekend as well as in selected “hot spots” and at a ticketed opening-night concert. During the year, the festival hosts “Hot Spot Concerts” at selected venues in Markham. TD Canada Trust became its title sponsor in 2014.