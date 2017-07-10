You don’t want to miss Barbra Lica at TDMJF’s Opening Night Concert, Wednesday, August 16! Exclusive ticketed event – seating is limited!

The TD Markham Jazz Festival continues its tradition of presenting the industry’s most talented artists with the appearance of JUNO-nominated singer, songwriter and recording artist Barbra Lica for this year’s Opening Night Concert at Unionville’s beautiful Varley Art Gallery.

York Region native Barbra Lica, is a fast-rising star in the Canadian Jazz scene. In the short time since her 2012 debut album, “That’s What I Do,” she has been selected as one of Canada’s top five jazz singers by CBC host Tim Tamashiro, and named one of five up-and-coming jazz artists in Toronto by blogTO.

Barbra will perform songs from her JUNO-nominated album, “I’m Still Learning,” released in September 2016, as well as other tunes. Her vocals are described as “exquisite” and her singing style “exudes pure charm.” Accompanying Barbra will be Mark Rogers on bass, Joel Visentin on keys, Will Fisher on drums and Tom Fleming on guitar.

A superb evening in an inviting, up-close-and-personal, club-like setting!

This very special evening is sponsored by MedReleaf. Your $60 ticket includes all of the following:

Craft beer tastings – courtesy of Rouge River Brewing Company

Glass of Wine – courtesy of Philippe Dandurand Wines

Appetizers and hors d’oeuvres – courtesy of Milestones

Silent Auction



Seating is limited to fewer than 100, so order your tickets now!

The only ticketed event of each year’s Festival has become a sought-after way to launch a weekend of outstanding music. Sign up right now at www.markhamjazzfestival.com, or by phone at 905-471-5299.