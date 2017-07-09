Summer Beer & Wine Festivals

There’s no better way to quench your thirst from the summer heat than through any of the Toronto and GTA’s Beer & Wine Festivals. The best brewers, finest wines and tastiest food around can be found at any Beer & Wine festival. Spend the day with friends tasting the newest brews and jamming out to the best live entertainment!

JULY July 13, 2017

SUMMER CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

Liberty Village – 171 Liberty St. East

summercraftbeerfest.com July 28-30, 2017

TORONTO’S FESTIVAL OF BEER

Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place

beerfestival.ca

AUGUST August 11-13, 2017

ROUNDHOUSE CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

Roundhouse Park

craftbeerfest.ca August 26, 2017

TORONTO CIDER FESTIVAL

Sherbourne Common (Sugar Beach)

torontociderfestival.com August 26, 2017

LESLIEVILLE BEERFEST

Dundas St. East (Logan Ave to Carlaw Ave)

leslievillebeerfest.com

SEPTEMBER September 15-23, 2017

TORONTO BEER WEEK

Various Locations

torontobeerweek.com September 29-30, 2017

TORONTO OKTOBERFEST

Ontario Place

torontooktoberfest.ca