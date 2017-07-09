Summer Beer & Wine Festivals

There’s no better way to quench your thirst from the summer heat than through any of the Toronto and GTA’s Beer & Wine Festivals. The best brewers, finest wines and tastiest food around can be found at any Beer & Wine festival. Spend the day with friends tasting the newest brews and jamming out to the best live entertainment!
- JULY
July 13, 2017
SUMMER CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
Liberty Village – 171 Liberty St. East
summercraftbeerfest.com
July 28-30, 2017
TORONTO’S FESTIVAL OF BEER
Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place
beerfestival.ca
- AUGUST
August 11-13, 2017
ROUNDHOUSE CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
Roundhouse Park
craftbeerfest.ca
August 26, 2017
TORONTO CIDER FESTIVAL
Sherbourne Common (Sugar Beach)
torontociderfestival.com
August 26, 2017
LESLIEVILLE BEERFEST
Dundas St. East (Logan Ave to Carlaw Ave)
leslievillebeerfest.com
- SEPTEMBER
September 15-23, 2017
TORONTO BEER WEEK
Various Locations
torontobeerweek.com
September 29-30, 2017
TORONTO OKTOBERFEST
Ontario Place
torontooktoberfest.ca