Summer Beer & Wine Festivals

July 9, 2017
There’s no better way to quench your thirst from the summer heat than through any of the Toronto and GTA’s Beer & Wine Festivals. The best brewers, finest wines and tastiest food around can be found at any Beer & Wine festival. Spend the day with friends tasting the newest brews and jamming out to the best live entertainment!

  • JULY

    July 13, 2017
    SUMMER CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
    Liberty Village – 171 Liberty St. East
    summercraftbeerfest.com

    July 28-30, 2017
    TORONTO’S FESTIVAL OF BEER
    Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place
    beerfestival.ca

  • AUGUST

    August 11-13, 2017
    ROUNDHOUSE CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
    Roundhouse Park
    craftbeerfest.ca

    August 26, 2017
    TORONTO CIDER FESTIVAL
    Sherbourne Common (Sugar Beach)
    torontociderfestival.com

    August 26, 2017
    LESLIEVILLE BEERFEST
    Dundas St. East (Logan Ave to Carlaw Ave)
    leslievillebeerfest.com

  • SEPTEMBER

    September 15-23, 2017
    TORONTO BEER WEEK
    Various Locations
    torontobeerweek.com

    September 29-30, 2017
    TORONTO OKTOBERFEST
    Ontario Place
    torontooktoberfest.ca

