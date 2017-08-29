Space Delivers Stellar Panels at FAN EXPO Canada™ with STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and THE EXPANSE

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel marks first-ever Canadian appearance for cast

Star-studded THE EXPANSE panel includes stars Shohreh Aghdashloo, Steven Strait, and Cas Anvar

INNERSPACE coverage of FAN EXPO Canada™ begins Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. ET

Fans can hit up the Space booth (#1252) for STAR TREK Phaser Tag, autograph signings, and daily giveaways

Canada’s largest genre convention FAN EXPO Canada™ is just around the corner, and Space is once again front and centre for all the action. Taking place Aug. 31 – Sept. 3 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Space launches this Con into hyper drive as it announced today panels for the much-anticipated new series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Space hit series THE EXPANSE, on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Moderated by the hosts of Space’s flagship series INNERSPACE, cast scheduled to appear for STAR TREK: DISCOVERY includes Sonequa Martin Green, Jason Isaacs, Kenneth Mitchell, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, and Mary Wiseman. Expected to appear on THE EXPANSE panel are stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Frankie Adams, and Wes Chatham.

In addition to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and THE EXPANSE, Canada’s frontrunners to the genre world, INNERSPACE hosts Ajay Fry, Morgan Hoffman and Teddy Wilson, are moderating some of Fan Expo’s highest profile panels throughout the weekend, including: Matt Smith, Q&A with Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws), and Q&A with STRANGER THINGS.

All weekend long, fans are also encouraged to visit the interactive landmark Space booth (#1252) for STAR TREK Phaser Tag. Players of Phaser Tag receive exclusive STAR TREK: DISCOVERY character cards (while supplies last). Fans also have access to exclusive autograph sessions with the hosts of INNERSPACE and stars ofTHE EXPANSE, the latest info on Space programming, and daily giveaways.

STAR TREK, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered with STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The series follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship, new characters, and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY premieres on Space Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT. Every episode will also be available to Space subscribers on the newly launched Space GO app, in addition to being available on Space.ca and participating On Demand channels. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will also stream on CraveTV Mondays at 8 p.m. ET beginning September 25, following its linear premiere on Space.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. The series will air on CBS All Access in the U.S.

THE EXPANSE unfolds across a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, when two strangers – hardened detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane, HUNG) and rogue captain James Holden (Steven Strait, MAGIC CITY) – become unwittingly swept up in a vast conspiracy. Filmed on location in Toronto, THE EXPANSE also stars Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Sand and Fog), Dominique Tipper (Vampire Academy), Cas Anvar (OLYMPUS), Wes Chatham (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay), and Frankie Adams (SHORTLAND STREET) who joins the principle cast this season. Seasons 1-2 of THE EXPANSE are streaming now exclusively on CraveTV.

Space’s flagship program INNERSPACE is a daily entertainment talk show that covers film, television, video games, technology, comic books, gadgets, and all things genre. INNERSPACE hosts Ajay Fry, Morgan Hoffman, and Teddy Wilson take viewers behind the velvet rope by giving them VIP access to the people, places, and things inside genre that they’ve grown to love.

See below for the full Space FAN EXPO Canada itinerary:

Thursday, August 31 6:30 p.m. Matt Smith Panel moderated by INNERSPACE

Location: 106

Friday, September 1 12:00 p.m. Billie Piper (DOCTOR WHO) Q&A moderated by INNERSPACE

Location: 106 3:00 p.m. Photo opportunity with the hosts of INNERSPACE

Location: Space Booth (#1252) 5:30 p.m. Richard Dreyfuss Q&A moderated by INNERSPACE

Location: 102 9:00 p.m. Fan Expo Canada™ official after party with INNERSPACE

Location: Brassaii

Saturday, September 2 12:30 p.m. STRANGER THINGS Q&A moderated by INNERSPACE

Location: 106 2:00 p.m. Nathan Fillion (FIREFLY) Panel moderated by INNERSPACE

Location: 106 3:30 p.m. INNERSPACE LIVE with the cast of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

Location: 105

Sunday, September 3 11:30 a.m. INNERSPACE LIVE with the cast of THE EXPANSE

Location: 701B 12:30 p.m. Space autograph session with the cast of THE EXPANSE

Location: Space Booth (#1252) 2:00 p.m. Catherine Tate (DOCTOR WHO) Q&A moderated by INNERSPACE

Location: 106 3:00 pm. Autograph session with the hosts of INNERSPACE

Location: Space Booth (#1252)

Space is home to phenomenal programming including imaginative dramas, epic movies, engaging reality series, and the daily entertainment talk show INNERSPACE, the source for all-things genre, and the popular after show AFTER THE BLACK. Named "Channel of the Year" in 2013 by Playback magazine, Space is also home to original series ORPHAN BLACK and KILLJOYS, and the exclusive Canadian home for signature series DOCTOR WHO, THE EXPANSE, DARK MATTER, and AFTERMATH.