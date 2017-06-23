Simon & Garfunkel Story Coming to North America

Tour Will Play in 45 Cities in Fall 2017

November 17, Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

November 18, Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Concert Hall

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will open its North America tour in Niagara Falls on September 14, 2017 and will play in more than 45 U.S. and Canadian cities from coast to coast. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Check www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com for ticket information and upcoming on-sale dates.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, this 50th Anniversary celebration also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including ‘Mrs. Robinson’ (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Tickets for these shows — which have been seen by more than a quarter-million people throughout the U.K. and Europe—are on sale now. Information about the The Simon & Garfunkel Story and ticketing can be found at: www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story other Canadian tour schedule:

November 12: Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Theatre

November 14: Kitchener, ON @ Centre In The Square

November 15: London, ON @ Centennial Hall

November 21: Kingston, ON @ Grand Theatre