Sanderson Centre Announces 2017-2018 Season

The Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts, located in the heart of downtown Brantford, announced their 2017/2018 season of professional entertainment.

Various STIRRING, STUNNING , SURPRISING shows are booked this season. Jann Arden, Barenaked Ladies, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider and Kim Mitchell to name a few.

The season includes various matinee shows for the young at heart, several family and children’s events, concerts including country and classic rock with some all-time favourites. This season they continue their Artist in Conversation series that will take place in the main lobby.

SC Johnson is presenting a Family and Community Series taking place on the main stage during the season. With the support of SC Johnson, a portion of tickets for each Family Series events will be provided free to families supported by Brantford’s Community HUB programs.

The Sanderson Centre welcomes back the following sponsors for the upcoming season: Season Sponsor: OLG Casino Brantford and David W. Wilson Manufacturing Ltd. and Galeforce Welding Inc. Family and Community Sponsor: S.C. Johnson, Series Sponsors: Millard Chartered Professional Accountants, Performance Sponsors: Best Western, Strodes BBQ & Strodes The Pit and Davis Fuels, Contributing Sponsor: J.H. Young Fine Jewelers.

Purchase tickets to 4 Sanderson Centre performances at once and become a CENTRE STAGE PATRON, receiving discounted tickets and special benefits.

The Sanderson Centre’s 2017/2018 season tickets are on sale now. Call the Box Office Monday to Saturday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (July and August Monday – Friday 12 – 5 PM) at 519-758-8090 or toll-free 1-800-265-0710. Tickets may also be purchased on-line at www.sandersoncentre.ca