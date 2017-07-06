Sanderson Centre Announces 2017-2018 Season

The Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts, located in the heart of downtown Brantford, announced their 2017/2018 season of professional entertainment.
Various STIRRING, STUNNING , SURPRISING shows are booked this season. Jann Arden, Barenaked Ladies, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider and Kim Mitchell to name a few.
The season includes various matinee shows for the young at heart, several family and children’s events, concerts including country and classic rock with some all-time favourites. This season they continue their Artist in Conversation series that will take place in the main lobby.
SC Johnson is presenting a Family and Community Series taking place on the main stage during the season. With the support of SC Johnson, a portion of tickets for each Family Series events will be provided free to families supported by Brantford’s Community HUB programs.
The Sanderson Centre welcomes back the following sponsors for the upcoming season: Season Sponsor: OLG Casino Brantford and David W. Wilson Manufacturing Ltd. and Galeforce Welding Inc. Family and Community Sponsor: S.C. Johnson, Series Sponsors: Millard Chartered Professional Accountants, Performance Sponsors: Best Western, Strodes BBQ & Strodes The Pit and Davis Fuels, Contributing Sponsor: J.H. Young Fine Jewelers.
Purchase tickets to 4 Sanderson Centre performances at once and become a CENTRE STAGE PATRON, receiving discounted tickets and special benefits.
The Sanderson Centre’s 2017/2018 season tickets are on sale now. Call the Box Office Monday to Saturday 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (July and August Monday – Friday 12 – 5 PM) at 519-758-8090 or toll-free 1-800-265-0710. Tickets may also be purchased on-line at www.sandersoncentre.ca
- 2017 LINEUP
Stage 88 production of “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Thursday October 5, 2:00 & 8:00 PM
Friday October 6, 8:00 PM
Saturday October 7, 8:00 PM
Jann Arden
Sunday October 8, 8:00 PM
Barenaked Ladies Canada 1-Five-0
Thursday October 12, 8:00 PM
Fatty Legs
Tuesday November 7, 7:00 PM
Classic Albums Live presents Rush – 2112
Thursday November 9, 8:00 PM
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Sunday November 12, 8:00 PM
John McDermott Christmas
Thursday November 23, 2:00 PM
Men of the Deeps
Thursday November 30, 2:00 PM
Classic Albums Live presents Pink Floyd –The Wall
Friday December 8, 8:00 PM
Canada’s Ballet Jörgen The Nutcracker
Sunday December 10, 7:30 PM
A Christmas Carol
Saturday December 16, 7:00 PM
Underwater Bubble Show
Saturday December 30, 6:00 PM
- 2018 LINEUP
Gord Bamford
Wednesday January 31, 8:00 PM
Classic Albums Live presents Fleetwood Mac – Rumors
Saturday February 10, 8:00 PM
Rosanne Cash
Thursday February 22, 7:00 PM
Fred Penner
Sunday February 25, 2:00 PM
Tom Cochrane and Red Rider
Thursday March 15, 8:00 PM
Kim Mitchell
Wednesday April 4, 8:00 PM
Classic Albums Live presents Led Zeppelin 1
Thursday May 17, 8:00 PM
SC Johnson Community and Family Series
- LOBBY SERIES
Ali Hassan – MUSLIM INTERRUPTED
Tuesday October 3, 8:00 PM
Fortunate Ones
Friday November 24, 8:00 PM
The Fugitives
Saturday January 27, 8:00 PM
My Big Fat German Puppet Show and the Left Hand of Frank
Wednesday February 7, 8:00 PM
Artists in Conversation – Main Lobby
Sharon & Bram – Skinnamarink Night
Tuesday November 21, 2017 8:00 PM
Rik Emmett Rocks On
Wednesday January 24, 2018 8:00 PM
Debra Brown – The Creative Process Through My Own Eyes
Wednesday April 18, 2018 8:00 PM