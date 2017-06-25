Royal Ontario Museum Celebrates Canada 150 with FREE admission on Canada Day

In celebration of Canada 150, the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is opening its doors to all visitors on Saturday, July 1, 2017 with free admission to the Museum’s permanent galleries and select special exhibitions.

From 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, visitors are invited to discover the Museum’s more than 40 permanent galleries and exhibition spaces at no charge, including access to the ROM-original exhibitions The Family Camera and Anishinaabeg: Art & Power.

The ROM’s feature exhibition, Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story will be available at an admission rates of $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 14, and $8 for youth ages 15 to 19, students and seniors. Members continue to receive free admission to this feature exhibition.

Highlights Include:

Anishinaabeg: Art & Power, which explores the life, traditions, and sacred stories of the Anishinaabeg as told through their powerful art over the last two centuries.

The Family Camera, a unique exhibition that invites visitors to discover how family photographs reflect and shape our stories of migration and sense of identity.

Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story, one of the most talked about exhibitions of the year. Come face-to-face with Blue — a massive 80-foot blue whale skeleton, one of the largest and most-complete blue whale skeletons on display in the world, as well as the first and only real preserved blue whale heart in the world.

More details on what to expect at this ROM Canada Day celebration are available at rom.on.ca.