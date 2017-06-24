Renowned Toronto Chef Mark McEwan to Participate in First Annual Rosé Picnic

Canada’s First Rosé Wine Picnic celebrates popularity of this summer favourite.

Celebrating the rise and popularity of Rosé wines, Ian Sparks and Lori Heller, founders of Awesome Sauce, and Matt Dales, one of Toronto’s top event promoters, created The Rosé Picnic. Torontonians are invited to enjoy an afternoon with friends, celebrate summer and experience the versatility of Rosé wine paired with a sampling of delicious food offerings from Mark McEwan’s signature restaurants.

Chef McEwan’s portfolio of exceptional restaurants including One, North 44, ByMark, and Fabricca, will each offer a signature item from their restaurant menus. McEwan food’s gourmet picnic baskets for two are also available for pre-sale. Guests are asked to wear pink and white and will receive a pink picnic blanket when they arrive, transforming Fort York into a sea of Rosé.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this first annual event that celebrates the best of summer with food, drink & music. The McEwan team has created diverse offerings from fire roasted eggplant sandwiches to crispy chicken tacos that take picnics to a whole new level. I’ve worked with Lori in the past and know that the Rosé Picnic will soon become a Toronto summer tradition.” said McEwan.

According to Sparks and Heller “Having a chef of Mark’s caliber join us for this inaugural event is truly exciting. We are delighted to showcase Rosé wine’s immense drinkability paired with a variety of exceptional foods from Mark’s popular restaurants. Rosé continues to be the hottest trend in the wine category both here in Canada and around the world and we are excited to offer guests of The Rosé Picnic these great wines.” Featured Rosé wines include Geoff Beattie and Tuck Beckstoffer’s acclaimed Hogwash Rosé from Napa Valley, California and Moet & Chandon Rosé Champagne. The Rosé Picnic will be held on July 22, 2017 at Garrison Common at Fort York from 12pm until the early evening and a portion of the proceeds will go to Rethink Breast Cancer.